2 US moms help family with child with rare disease escape Ukraine to get treatment

When Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Nadia Bilous and her family retreated to a basement near Kyiv to protect themselves from artillery fire and bombs. As more families sheltered with them, Bilous’ son Andryusha, then 10, faced declining health.

Andryusha has a rare disease called GRIN2B-related neurodevelopmental disorder, which causes developmental delays, intellectual disability and seizures, among other symptoms. It's part of the group of GRIN disorders, which affect the GRIN genes and have no cure.

Through a clinical trial before the war, Andryusha had been taking a medicine and receiving therapies that helped him thrive. But the ongoing conflict cut him off from much-needed treatments, and Bilous worried about her son's health. Her husband was defending the city and she wanted to stay and fight for her home. Still, Andryusha needed care.

“I can’t even explain to you how horrible and horrifying everything was,” Bilous, 36, now living in Barcelona, tells TODAY.com via a translator. “It was really stressful for him, and his condition was really bad.”

Nadia Bilous, Andryusha's mom, sought out various treatments and therapies for him to try to improve his life with the rare condition GRIN2B. Courtesy Nadia Bilous

But an email from a mom in the United States changed the outcome for Andryusha and his family. Liz Marfia-Ash messaged the Bilous family to ask if they needed help. Eventually, they asked if Marfia-Ash could help them flee to another country so Andryusha could receive medical care. Immediately, Marfia-Ash agreed.

“There was no turning back,’” Marfia-Ash tells TODAY.com. “It gave me a focus to be like, ‘OK well I can’t obviously help everyone, but I can at least do something for this family.’”

Have a rare disease during an invasion

In the basement near Kyiv, Bilous worried about her loved ones while grappling with her son’s declining heath and the ongoing war.

“There was no way to figure out if everyone, our close people, are … alive,” she says. “To get in contact with our relatives, I had to go out, and when I was there, I always heard the sounds of bombs, and it was the smell of gunpowder, and the ash was falling from the sky.”

Each day, Bilous faced new stresses. The Russians were advancing, and she struggled to find basic necessities, such as water and electricity.

“The Russians were coming closer,” she says. “The hospitals don’t work. … Food, even electricity, we didn’t have anything.”

While worrying about what would happen if the Russians reached them, Bilous needed to navigate caring for Andryusha. Prior to the invasion, his health seemed stable thanks to medicine and various therapies. But keeping up such care was impossible in a cramped basement without water or electricity.

“We didn’t have enough medication,” Bilous says. “We didn’t have water to wash Andryusha. We did not have a lot of stuff.”

Andryusha can’t talk, and like other children with GRIN2B conditions, at times he exhibits traits similar to autism spectrum disorder. As his stress increased, his mental health worsened. Bilous couldn’t even feed Andryusha without electricity.

“He can’t eat food ... so I used to make smoothies,” Bilous says. “He has panic attacks when there’s dark and he hears the bombing.”

The Bilous family settled in Barcelona so Andryusha can received medicine and therapies to help him thrive. He even started school. While his health has improved, living in Spain is still tough for the family as they navigate regulations. Courtesy Nadia Bilous

Help from afar

In the United States, Marfia-Ash felt helpless as she watched the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

She had started the GRIN2B Foundation after her daughter was diagnosed with the condition in 2014. At that time, little was known about it, and she could only find a handful of papers on it. Marfia-Ash hoped to meet other families with children with it and share what they know.

“There was no support system in place,” she says of when her daughter was first diagnosed. “There was no website with information. They couldn’t give me a pamphlet, like ‘Here’s what GRIN2B means.’ It was like, ‘Well, it’s very rare.’”

Since then, she’s connected with 550 families worldwide. With her foundation, Marfia-Ash funds research and supports families who have a child with GRIN2B conditions. There’s a contact database, and that’s how Marfia-Ash knew about the Bilous family. She immediately emailed them at the start of the invasion.

First, Bilous asked if Marfia-Ash could help keep up Andyrusha’s treatment. The drug he takes treats some of his symptoms, and not having it would likely impact Andryusha’s quality of life. He'd been taking the medicine through a clinical trial, so he was receiving much more than the standard of care for his condition, thanks to his parents’ dedication. But that meant his treatment regimen became even harder to maintain during the war.

“(Nadia) was very concerned about getting this medicine,” Marfia-Ash says. “That was the first hurdle we were trying to tackle.”

Marfia-Ash began working with Hillary Savoie, whom she met because Savoie's daughter was thought to have had a GRIN2B-related disorder (but didn't). Savoie works for GRIN Therapeutics, which seeks to develop treatments for GRIN-related disorders and has an ongoing clinical trial.

The Bilous family feels grateful that Liz Marfia-Ash and Hillary Savoie helped them leave Ukraine so that Andryusha can receive treatment in Spain. Still, they want to return to their home country. Courtesy Nadia Bilous

Without the medication, "they certainly saw a decline in his wellbeing,” Savoie says. “I don’t think he was in imminent danger of needing to be hospitalized, but he certainly was declining and at incredible risk.”

And if Andryusha had experienced a medical emergency, he might not have been able to receive treatment.

“We were also seeing the news about what was happening in the hospitals,” Savoie says. “If something had happened, we knew that he couldn’t be supported.”

Bilous asked for help creating a GoFundMe so she could receive money that would help feed her family and the others sheltering in the basement. Savoie and Marfia-Ash were happy to help, but the entire time, they were trying to figure out the logistics if the family wanted to leave Ukraine.

“We were really eager to get her out as soon as possible,” Marfia-Ash says. “She was very reluctant to leave at first because she had taken some additional people into her basement.”

Savoie started working with the security-services provider Global Guardian to prepare to extract the family from Ukraine and transport them to Poland. At first, it seemed like it could take about two weeks for Global Guardian to reach Kyiv. Savoie and Marfia-Ash suspected the Bilous family would face a “tipping point” where they’d want to leave, so the duo kept preparing to be ready when the family was.

“We were touching base all the time,” Savoie says.

There were three bridges that the Bilous family could use to leave. After two were blown up in early March, the situation became more dire, and Bilous realized she needed to flee with her children.

“There had been a temporary ceasefire,” Savoie says. “That was the only chance that they had to get out. They had to leave precisely when they did. Otherwise, they (would've been) stuck.”

Marfia-Ash and Savoie contacted Global Guardian, which arranged the transportation in a van. While it is normally a six-hour drive to the border with Poland, Global Guardian expected travel could up last up to two days. They left early in the morning on March 17, 2022, and it took about 13 hours to get to Krakow, Poland.

“I cannot say enough about Global Guardian,” Savoie says. “They arranged for this family to be ushered (across the border). There was a wheelchair waiting for him. … It was 26 minutes for them to be processed through the border, and then they were met on the other side and brought to Krakow by another team.”

From Poland to Spain

After the Bilous family arrived in Krakow at a hotel for refugees in the evening of March 17, 2022, another family with a GRIN1 child in Poland helped the Bilous family get settled. Eventually, they hoped to go to Barcelona, where there’s a research center dedicated to GRIN disorders.

In Poland, it was easy to see how much Andryusha deteriorated.

“He lost … weight. He slept really badly, and he had a lot of self-aggression,” Bilous says. “We were sharing this fear inside of us. I wasn’t eating well. I wasn’t sleeping.”

As time went on, Andryusha, now 12, started doing better, sleeping more and eating regularly. Still, it was “pretty hard on them,” his mom recalls. After a few months, they prepared to go to Barcelona, which ended up being a "much easier" trip, Bilous says.

Since settling there more than a year ago, Andryusha has transformed.

“His state is much better. Now he going to school,” Bilous says. “He’s eating.”

Bilous feels grateful for the help her family received in leaving Ukraine.

“You should never give up. You have to fight for your family, for your country and for humanity,” she says. “It doesn’t matter how hard the situation is, you should never turn your back on people. What Hillary and Liz (did) … this is what helped us.”