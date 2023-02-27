Drug-resistant bacteria that causes stomach bug symptoms on the rise, CDC warns

A drug-resistant strain of bacteria is quickly becoming more common, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned in a health alert.

The bacteria, shigella, causes an infection called shigellosis that can come with gastrointestinal symptoms, like diarrhea and stomach cramps. An increasing percentage of shigella samples are turning out to be extensively resistant, meaning they have resistance to all five recommended antibiotic treatments, the CDC said. The news comes as norovirus, aka the stomach flu, is spreading the U.S.

In 2015, no shigella infections were caused by extensively antibiotic-resistant strains. But in 2022, these highly antibiotic-resistant strains accounted for 5% of those infections, according to new data from the National Antimicrobial Resistance Monitoring System for Enteric Bacteria.

Previous CDC data showed that, in 2017, about 24% of shigella bacteria sampled were resistant to the antibiotic azithromycin, which was up from just 10% the year before. And 10% were resistant to ciprofloxacin, which increased from 5% in 2016. The CDC estimated in 2017 that 77,000 infections were caused every year by shigella strains resistant to either azithromycin or ciprofloxacin.

With fewer and fewer medication options available to manage the infections caused by this easily transmissible bacteria, the "CDC asks health care professionals to be vigilant about suspecting and reporting cases of (antibiotic-resistant shigella) to their local or state health department," the new warning urged.

How does shigella spread?

The bacteria can be spread through stool, direct contact between people and via sexual activity. For example, this can happen if you eat food prepared by someone who has the infection or by touching a contaminated surface and then touching your mouth, the CDC explains.

To prevent a shigella infection, which is called shigellosis, the CDC says it's important to:

Wash your hands before eating or preparing food.

Wash your hands before sexual activity.

Wash your hands after going to the bathroom.

Follow recommendations for safe food and water handling when traveling internationally.

Don't swallow water from lakes, ponds or swimming pools.

Be careful when handling diapers.

Hold off on sex when you or your partner has diarrhea.

Symptoms of shigellosis, aka shigella infection

The symptoms of shigella infection are similar to other stomach bugs.

According to the CDC, the most common symptoms include:

Diarrhea, which may be bloody and/or last for more than three days.

Stomach pain.

Fever.

Tenesmus, when like you need to poop even when your bowels are empty.

For most people, the symptoms start a day or two after becoming infected and last about a week. But some people may find that their bowel habits don’t go back to normal for “several months,” the CDC says.

Treatment for shigellosis

In most cases, people can recover from a shigella infection without antibiotics, the CDC says. Staying hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids is key.

When cases are more severe or for those at a higher risk for developing severe symptoms, antibiotic treatment may be necessary. People who have an increased risk for shigellosis include young children, travelers to areas with poor sanitation, people who are immunocompromised, men who have sex with men, and people experiencing homelessness, the CDC explains.

But, according to the new CDC warning, health care providers should be cautious to not overprescribe antibiotics because that can encourage antibacterial resistance. And they should use specialized test results of the patient's sample to guide them in selecting specific medications.