NBC’s David Bloom was on assignment in Iraq when he passed away on April 6, 2003. The war correspondent had prepared for every possible danger, but the way he died shocked his family and the world.

The cause of death was a complication from deep vein thrombosis. A blood clot that started in Bloom’s legs — likely brought on in part by spending long days inside cramped armored vehicles — traveled to his lungs, causing a fatal pulmonary embolism, a sudden blockage in a lung artery.

Bloom, 39, collapsed while embedded with the U.S. military’s 3rd Infantry Division as it rolled north toward Baghdad. He left behind his wife, Melanie, and their three young daughters.

Twins Christine and Nicole Bloom, now 29, and their sister, Ava Bloom, now 23, talked with NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander on TODAY to mark the 20th anniversary of Bloom’s death.

The year Bloom died, a study showed 74% of Americans were completely unaware of DVT, his widow previously told TODAY.com.

“We had braced ourselves for all the war-related dangers that that assignment entailed,” she said. “But when I got that call, I had never heard of DVT myself and I don’t think David ever had. The more I learned, the more shocked I was. It wasn’t an IED or a bomb that took his life. It was this DVT.”

Twenty years later, there’s more awareness about deep vein thrombosis thanks to the efforts of his family, who established March as National DVT Awareness Month. His widow has become a leading advocate for spreading the word about the dangers of the condition.

It can happen after a long flight or if you’ve had surgery. Here is what to know about your risk and how to prevent blood clots from developing.

What is deep vein thrombosis?

It happens when a blood clot forms in a deep vein, usually in the lower leg, thigh or pelvis, but sometimes also in the arm, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That may cause permanent damage to the valves in the vein and lead to long-term problems such as pain, swelling and leg sores, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons warned.

If the blood clot breaks free, it can travel through the bloodstream and block blood flow to the lungs — a rare but potentially fatal complication, the organization noted.

NBC's David Bloom reports from Iraq before his death in 2003.

Who is at risk for DVT?

The condition affects up to 900,000 Americans each year, the CDC says.

Blood clots can happen to anyone, but some factors increase the risk such as obesity, older age and a family history of DVT.

The biggest risk factors include:

Suffering injury to a vein — which can happen during surgery or if you break a bone in your leg.

— which can happen during surgery or if you break a bone in your leg. Slow blood flow — caused by sitting for a long time, especially with crossed legs; or being confined to a bed after recovering from surgery or because of another medical condition.

— caused by sitting for a long time, especially with crossed legs; or being confined to a bed after recovering from surgery or because of another medical condition. Increased estrogen — due to birth control pills, hormone replacement therapy or pregnancy.

— due to birth control pills, hormone replacement therapy or pregnancy. Chronic illness — including heart disease, lung disease, cancer and inflammatory bowel disease.

What are the symptoms of DVT?

About half of people with deep vein thrombosis have no symptoms, which is why it's been called a "silent killer," according to the National Institutes of Health.

If warning signs do occur, they may include swelling, pain, tenderness and skin redness on the affected part of the body.

Symptoms of a pulmonary embolism, the most serious complication of DVT, include difficulty breathing, chest pain, coughing up blood, lightheadedness and irregular heart beat.

How do you prevent DVT?

If you are sitting for a long time — on a trans-oceanic flight, for example — it’s important to get up and move regularly to keep the blood flowing and keep it from pooling in your legs.

“Our calf muscles are a very efficient pump for squeezing the veins and pushing blood back to our heart,” said Dr. Gregory Piazza, a cardiologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, previously told TODAY.com.

“When we’re sedentary, we lose that calf muscle pump.”

He recommended getting up and walking at least once an hour, and doing calf exercises and foot pumps to help enhance the calf muscle pump action.

While you’re sitting, the CDC advises raising and lowering your heels while keeping your toes on the floor, then doing the opposite move with heels on the floor.

If you’ve had blood clots before, consider wearing compression stockings, Piazza said.