Christina Applegate is stepping out in a new way for "a very important ceremony" she has coming up, she said Oct. 27 on Twitter.

The 50-year-old actor was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis last year, a condition that can make walking difficult. In her tweet, Applegate said "this will be my first time out since" the diagnosis.

"Walking sticks are now part of my new normal," she said, sharing a a photo of the five walking sticks she'll be choosing from.

The milestone of attending a public event is a celebratory moment for the Emmy-winning actor who's had health complications over the years. In August 2021, she shared her MS diagnosis. In 2017, she had her ovarian and fallopian tubes removed as a preventative measure against a family history of ovarian cancer. In 2008, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and had a double mastectomy.

Applegate turned 50 last November and said living with MS is "hard," so she offered encouragement to others having a tough time.

"May we find that strength to lift our heads," she said.

Related: