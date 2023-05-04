Christina Applegate says dealing with multiple sclerosis has been a real struggle.

The Emmy-winning actor, 51, who revealed she has MS in 2021, says it’s a daily grind.

“With the disease of MS, it’s never a good day,” she told Vanity Fair. “You just have little s----y days. People are like, ‘Well, why don’t you take more showers?’ Well, because getting in the shower is frightening. You can fall, you can slip, your legs can buckle. Especially because I have a glass shower. It’s frightening to me to get in there.

“There are just certain things that people take for granted in their lives that I took for granted. Going down the stairs, carrying things — you can’t do that anymore. It f------ sucks. I can still drive my car short distances. I can bring up food to my kid. Up, never down.”

Christina Applegate attends the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Jan. 15, 2023, in Los Angeles. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

The "Dead to Me" star, who is mother to daughter Sadie, 12, with husband Martyn LeNoble, also says she doesn’t have friends who visit her to lend a hand, either, which suits her fine.

“No. I know that sounds like, ‘Yay!’ But I actually don’t want to be around a lot of people because I’m immunocompromised,” she said. “I have my friend who lives here during the week and she helps me take care of Sadie.

“And then on the weekend I have a caretaker. I also don’t want a lot of stimulation of the nervous system because it can be a little bit too much for me. I like to keep it as quiet and as mellow as possible.”

She also says the idea of having people come by is overwhelming.

“It’s exhausting. Imagine just being in a crowd of people and how loud that is. It’s like 5,000 times louder for anyone who has lesions on their brains,” she said.

Christina Applegate, left, and Linda Cardellini, right, in "Dead to Me." Saeed Adyani / Netflix

Applegate has not been shy about her condition, telling Kelly Clarkson in 2022 that people view her "as a disabled person," prompting her to use humor as a device to loosen up everyone.

While it may be difficult for people to fully comprehend what she is dealing with, Applegate does get support through fellow actors Jamie Lynn-Sigler and Selma Blair, who also have MS.

“It’s impossible for anyone else to understand,” Applegate said. “And we know that. And we’re not trying to make people understand because they never will understand. But yes, it is imperative for me to have people who say, ‘It’s 80 degrees. What the f--- are we gonna do?’

“People don’t understand that heat makes us sicker. And the disease attacks different parts of our bodies. It can attack your organs, it can attack your digestive system. Hence why I sometimes have to end up in the hospital.”

Applegate, who has hinted that "Dead to Me" may be her last role, also said people may have good intentions, but they can’t grasp what she’s enduring.

“Everyone’s like, ‘Why don’t you see if this works? Why don’t you go do this?’ And I’m like, because I’d rather just lie in my bed and be alone and watch TV, to be honest with everybody,” she said.

“‘Why don’t you get up and exercise? Why don’t you get on the treadmill for five minutes?’” Applegate continued. “It’s like, why don’t you f--- off? I’d rather just lie here and cry or do whatever I need to do right now to process this.”