A boy has died after contracting a rare infection of a brain-eating amoeba, health officials in Nevada said.

The Southern Nevada Health District described the boy only as a male under the age of 18 and a resident of Clark County. He may have been exposed to the amoeba, called Naegleria fowleri, earlier this month while at Lake Mead in Arizona, the health district said. He developed symptoms about a week later.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed to the health department that Naegleria fowleri was the cause of the boy’s infection and death.

“My condolences go out to the family of this young man,” Dr. Fermin Leguen, district health officer, said in a press release. “While I want to reassure the public that this type of infection is an extremely rare occurrence, I know this brings no comfort to his family and friends at this time.”

An infection with this particular amoeba is "extremely rare and almost always fatal," the health district added. It causes an infection in the brain called primary amebic meningoencephalitis, which typically starts with a headache, nausea and fever. From there, the infection can progress to cause stiffness in the neck, seizures, coma and death, the health district explained.

The symptoms usually start between one and 12 days after infection and progress quickly, often causing death within five days.

While infections with Naegleria fowleri are generally rare, the CDC noted that they are most likely to occur when people go swimming — particularly with their head underwater — in warm, freshwater places, such as lakes and rivers. To avoid contracting the infection when swimming in one of these areas, the CDC recommends holding your nose shut, using a nose clip or keeping your head above water.

