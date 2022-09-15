‘Blinking Guy’ uses his meme fame to raise money for multiple sclerosis research

Drew Scanlon, immortalized online as the “Blinking White Guy,” is using his viral recognition to raise funds for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

In 2013, the video editor and podcaster did a double take at a colleague’s crude joke during a gaming livestream. Two years later, still images of Scanlon’s face began circulating on various online forums. The reaction GIF became even more popular on Twitter in 2017, according to meme database Know Your Meme.

From 2016 to 2021, Scanlon raised more than $154,000 for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, according to the Associated Press.

Since 2016, he’s participated in National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s annual West Coast bike ride. The 120-mile route stretches from San Francisco to Sonoma County.

Now he’s back at it.

“Hi Internet! I’m Drew and THIS IS MY FACE,” Scanlon wrote in a tweet on Monday. “If this GIF has ever brought you joy in the past, I humbly ask you to consider making a donation to the National MS Society. It would mean a lot to me and to those I know affected by the disease”

He elaborated more on the fundraising website, noting that donations help fund MS research as well as “programs and services that ensure people affected by MS can live their best lives.”

“I’m not usually one to toot my own meme horn but in this case I’ll make an exception,” he wrote. “You see, two close friends of mine and members of their families suffer from MS, a debilitating disease of the central nervous system that interrupts communication between the brain and the body. Millions of people suffer from MS and there is no known cure.”

Drew Scanlon. Cloth Map via YouTube

“If a fraction of those who have seen my goofy face donated to MS research, I have a feeling we could kick this thing in no time!” he added.

Already, Scanlon’s raised over $18,000 as of Wednesday, according to the fundraiser’s website.

In a quote tweet responding to Scanlon, the National MS Society thanked him.

“We are so grateful for the awareness you bring and for everyone’s support (and of course, your face!),” the organization replied.

This story originally appeared on NBCNews.com.

