2nd person in US infected with bird flu: What to know about symptoms and transmission

A second person in the United States has tested positive for avian influenza, aka bird flu, amid an ongoing global outbreak among poultry and other animals.

A highly contagious strain of avian influenza A (H5N1) has been confirmed in dairy cows in nine U.S. states and two people. An Australian child was also recently infected with bird flu, the country reported on Tuesday.

Bird flu is a disease caused by infection with avian influenza A viruses, which occur naturally among wild aquatic birds and circulate among poultry, TODAY.com previously reported.

Occasionally, bird flu viruses spread to mammals, and rarely, to humans. The highly pathogenic H5N1 strain causing the U.S. outbreak is severe and often fatal in birds, but appears to be mild in cows.

No known human-to-human spread has occurred with the current H5N1 strains, per the CDC. The risk to the general public is low, but the outbreak has sounded the alarm among health officials in the U.S. and abroad, who are monitoring bird flu viruses closely.

Michigan dairy worker tests positive for bird flu

On Wednesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed a second human case of H5N1 in a farmworker on a dairy farm in Michigan. Cows on the farm had been infected, and the individual tested positive after an eye swab was sent to the CDC. The nasal swab turned up negative, indicating the patient had an eye infection, as only eye symptoms were reported.

"Based on the information available, this infection does not change CDC’s current H5N1 bird flu human health risk assessment for the U.S. general public, which the agency considers to be low," the CDC said in a press release.

The first human case associated with the multi-state H5N1 outbreak among cows was reported in a dairy worker in Texas in March. It was the first time this strain of H5N1 — referred to as highly pathogenic avian influenza A (HPAI) — had been detected in cows and the first instance of cow-to-human transmission, according to the CDC.

“The current bird flu strain that we’re concerned with, H5N1, has been circulating around the world for quite some time,” Dr. William Schaffner, professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, previously told TODAY.com.

Bird flu in Australia

Australia reported its first ever human case of H5N1 on Tuesday in a child who became infected while traveling in India in March, according to the Victorian Department of Health. The child developed a "severe infection" but has since made a full recovery.

The recent human case in Australia was also caused by a highly pathogenic strain of H5N1, but not the same one causing the outbreak in the U.S., Victorian authorities said.

What are the symptoms of bird flu?

Bird flu infections in humans can range in severity, experts note. Some people have no symptoms at all or only a mild flu-like illness, while others develop severe disease requiring hospitalization, according to the CDC.

“It can be a serious infection with a high mortality rate,” said Schaffner.

According to the CDC, reported signs and symptoms of bird flu include:

Fever

Cough

Runny nose

Muscle aches

Headache

Fatigue

Shortness of breath

Eye redness or inflammation (conjunctivitis)

Diarrhea

Nausea

Vomiting

Bird flu in humans may look similar to seasonal influenza flu or upper respiratory infection. In severe cases, bird flu can lead to pneumonia, respiratory failure and other complications, TODAY.com previously reported.

The recent case of H5N1 in the child in Australia was a severe infection, but the child fully recovered. Victorian health officials did not release additional details about the patient's symptoms.

The dairy worker in Texas who tested positive for H5N1 in March had a mild infection, with eye redness or conjunctivitis (pink eye) as the only symptom, the CDC said. The patient was treated with flu antivirals and recovered.

Similarly, the farmworker in Michigan who tested positive for H5N1 only reported eye symptoms, per the CDC.

The only other human case of H5N1 in the U.S., which was reported in Colorado in 2022. was a mild infection as well.

An infection with bird flu viruses cannot be diagnosed by signs or symptoms alone, the CDC says. Laboratory testing is required.

How does bird flu transmitted to humans?

Transmission of bird flu viruses to humans is very rare. According to the WHO, since 2003, there have been 889 cases and 463 deaths caused by H5N1 in 23 countries.

Avian influenza can spread from infected birds to humans in a few ways, per the CDC:

Directly from an infected bird

From environments contaminated with bird flu viruses

Through an intermediate host, such as another animal

Infected birds can shed the virus in their saliva, nasal secretions, mucus and feces, TODAY.com previously reported. People can become infected when the virus particles get into the mouth, nose, eyes or are inhaled, says Schaffner.

Humans typically become infected with bird flu viruses through close, unprotected contact with an infected bird.

When it comes to the dairy workers with conjunctivitis, the CDC noted it's press release that "it's not known exactly how eye infections result from avian influenza exposures."

"It may be from contamination of the eye(s), potentially with a splash of contaminated fluid, or touching the eye(s) with something contaminated with A(H5N1) virus, such as a hand. High levels of A(H5N1) virus have been found in unpasteurized milk from H5N1-infected cows."

Human-to-human transmission of bird flu viruses is extremely rare. The few cases that have been documented have occurred primarily through prolonged, unprotected contact between a symptomatic person and a family member or caregiver, per the CDC.

"The virus doesn’t have the (genetic) capacity to spread easily from person to person,” says Schaffner.

However, in a recent press conference, the chief scientist of the World Health Organization called the risk of the bird flu spreading to humans “an enormous concern,” and warned about the potential for the virus to acquire the ability to spread more efficiently between people. Scientists are closely monitoring bird flu viruses for any changes.

Preventing bird flu

There is no evidence that humans can get bird flu from chicken, eggs, or beef that's been properly prepared and cooked, and it is safe to drink pasteurized milk, experts say.

The risk of getting bird flu is low, but the CDC recommends people: