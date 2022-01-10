If you’re intimidated by yoga, you’re not alone. It’s difficult to watch others participate in advanced yoga classes, kicking up into a headstand with ease, and feel confident in your own ability to partake. I’ve seen so many people completely cross yoga off of their workout list in fear that they’re not flexible enough — without even giving it a chance!

When I used to teach yoga classes in person, I would tell my students that yoga is for the inflexible to become flexible. Like other forms of exercise, yoga can be adapted to suit any skill level. And it’s worth it to take the plunge: Yoga has been shown to relieve stress, decrease muscle pain, help manage anxiety and aid in weight loss. And you don’t have to do any crazy moves to reap the benefits.

If you’re new to yoga, I’ve prepared a yoga routine for beginners to help you ease into it. It is a great way to start or end your day — and enjoy more flexibility in your mind and body!

Sun salute

Take each pose slow the first few times, and as you become familiar with them begin to string them together into one, continuous flow, which we refer to as a sun salutation. Follow these instructions to perform each part of the flow:

Mountain pose into raised arms pose (Urdhva Hastasana)

Stand up straight with your arms by your sides and take a deep breath in. From mountain pose, inhale and bring your arms toward the ceiling, reaching the fingertips up toward the sky and rooting down through the heels.

Forward fold

As you exhale, reach your arms out to the sides and down toward the floor into a forward fold. Try to touch your fingertips or palms to the floor. If you can’t, bend at the knees just a little or place a yoga block in front of you that you’re able to reach.

Half lift

From forward fold, press your fingertips into your shins and inhale. Bring your shoulders back, and lift your chest away from your thighs so that your back is flat, forming a 90-degree angle at the hip. Look forward without straining your neck and avoid rounding your spine.

Forward fold

Exhale and return to forward fold. Bring your chest closer to your thighs and reach your fingers down toward the floor in front of you.

Swan dive up and then back to center

From forward fold, take a deep breath in and bring your hands out to the sides as you bring your torso up to standing. Reach your arms up toward the sky and then bring the palms together at the center of your chest.

Here are two other poses that you will often perform in a yoga class.

High lunge

Step your right foot forward and lunge into the front leg, forming a 90-degree angle at your knee. Reach the heel of the left foot up and toward the back wall as you press down with the left toes. Reach your arms out to the sides and up toward the sky, alongside your ears, lifting your chest and head up, too. Take a deep breath and focus on your balance. Then come back to the starting position and repeat on the other side.

Modified downward facing dog

If you don't have the flexibility to perform a downward dog, this is a good modification that will help you get there. Place your palms flat on the wall in front of you. Back your feet away from the wall and bend slightly at the knees. Keep your back in line with your palms so that your upper body forms a straight line. Engage the core to keep your spine straight. Hold for five slow breaths.

