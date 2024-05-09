Welcome to Start TODAY. Sign up for our Start TODAY newsletter to receive daily inspiration sent to your inbox — and join us on Instagram!
No matter how dedicated you are to your workout routine, there will inevitably be days where hitting the snooze button, grabbing dinner with friends or literally anything else sounds better than hitting the gym.
On those days where you’re really struggling to find the motivation to lace up your sneakers and get your body moving, hearing powerful words of encouragement can make all the difference. If you’re in need of some inspiration, here are 50 of the best motivational workout quotes to refocus your determination and help you stay on track to reach your fitness goals.
50 workout motivational quotes
- “Physical fitness is not only one of the most important keys to a healthy body, it is the basis of dynamic and creative intellectual activity.” — John F. Kennedy
- “Believe in yourself. You are braver than you think, more talented than you know, and capable of more than you imagine.” — Roy T. Bennett
- “Pain is temporary. Quitting lasts forever.” — Lance Armstrong
- “Treat your body like someone you love.” — Hannah Corbin
- “Our greatest glory is not in never failing, but in rising every time we fall.” — Confucius
- “Physical fitness can neither be achieved by wishful thinking nor outright purchase.” — Joseph Pilates
- “Nothing will work unless you do.” — Maya Angelou
- “You have to think it before you can do it. The mind is what makes it all possible.” — Kai Greene
- “Fitness is not about being better than someone else. It’s about being better than you used to be.” — Khloe Kardashian
- “Great works are performed, not by strength, but by perseverance.” — Samuel Johnson
- “The only bad workout is the one that didn’t happen.” — Unknown
- “No matter how many mistakes you make or how slow you progress, you are still way ahead of everyone who isn’t trying.” — Tony Robbins
- “The hardest thing about exercise is to start doing it. Once you are exercising regularly, the hardest thing is to stop it.” — Erin Gray
- “The clock is ticking. Are you becoming the person you want to be?” — Greg Plitt
- “Every day it gets a little easier. But you have to do it every day. That’s the hard part. But it does get easier.” — Bojack Horseman
- “It’s supposed to be hard. If it wasn’t hard, everyone would do it. The hard is what makes it great.” — Tom Hanks
- “If you don’t make time for exercise, you’ll probably have to make time for illness.” — Robin Sharma
- “I don’t count my sit-ups. I only start counting when it starts hurting because they’re the only ones that count.” — Muhammad Ali
- “Put all excuses aside and remember this: You are capable.” — Zig Ziglar
- “Your body can stand almost anything. It’s your mind that you have to convince.” — Unknown
- “Go the extra mile. It’s never crowded.” — Wayne Dyer
- “You can, you should, and if you’re brave enough to start, you will.” — Stephen King
- “Your mind will quit a thousand times before your body will.” — Reginald Red
- “Number one, like yourself. Number two, you have to eat healthy. And number three, you’ve got to squeeze your buns. That’s my formula.” — Richard Simmons
- “Never give up on a dream just because of the time it will take to accomplish it. The time will pass anyway.” — Earl Nightingale
- “Take care of your body. It’s the only place you have to live.” — Jim Rohn
- “Be savage, not average.” — Cody Rigsby
- “The body achieves what the mind believes.” — Napoleon Hill
- “You must expect things of yourself before you can do them.” — Michael Jordan
- “Your health account, your bank account, they’re the same thing. The more you put in, the more you can take out.” — Jack LaLanne
- “All progress takes place outside the comfort zone.” — Michael John Bobak
- “Your body can stand almost anything. It’s your mind that you have to convince.”— Andrew Murphy
- “No matter how slow you go you’re still lapping everyone on the couch.” — Unknown
- “Do something today that your future self will thank you for.” — Sean Patrick Flanery
- “We do not stop exercising because we grow old. We grow old because we stop exercising.” — Dr. Kenneth Cooper
- “You’ve survived 100 percent of your worst days.”— Robin Arzón
- “The secret of getting ahead is getting started.” — Mark Twain
- “Push harder than yesterday if you want a different tomorrow.” — Vincent Williams Sr.
- “You don’t have to be good at it, you just have to do it.” — Karine Candice Kong
- “The mind is the most important part of achieving any fitness goal. Mental change always comes before physical change.” — Matt McGorry
- “The difference between try and triumph is a little ‘umph.’” — Marvin Phillips
- “If it doesn’t challenge you, it doesn’t change you.” — Fred DeVito
- “Do what you have to do until you can do what you want to do.” — Oprah Winfrey
- “What seems impossible today will one day become your warmup.” — Unknown
- “Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will.” — Mahatma Gandhi
- “Sometimes, carrying on, just carrying on, is the superhuman achievement.” —Albert Camus
- “Exercise should be regarded as a tribute to the heart.” — Gene Tunney
- “It always seems impossible until it is done.” — Nelson Mandela
- “Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can.” — Arthur Ashe
- “Discipline is the bridge between goals and accomplishment.” — Jim Rohn