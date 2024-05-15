Welcome to Start TODAY. Sign up for our Start TODAY newsletter to receive daily inspiration sent to your inbox — and join us on Instagram!

Kaylen Ardiles-Cervera loved running. “I found with running, the only metric is me. There was such a joy in that, and in seeing how much more capable my body was becoming. Stamina changes everything,” she tells TODAY.com.

By December 2021, she had been running for five years, and she was training for the New York City Marathon when her life took a drastic turn.

She had flown to Florida to celebrate her sister’s birthday. “I was en route to drop off decorations at the banquet hall, and I was struck by a car coming in the opposite direction,” she says. “It was a distracted-driving situation.”

Her car almost flipped over. She woke up in the ICU a couple of days later with a concussion, inflammation, and nerve and spinal cord damage. A protective brace encased her: “My body just felt like lead. It was pretty brutal,” she says.

Ardiles-Cervera had always been able to depend on her body for strength and stamina. Now, she couldn’t move one side at all: “Because of the amount of inflammation from the impact, one side of my body was just not responding.”

There was no timeline for when — or if — she might recover. One doctor had a long conversation with her, where he painted a bleak picture and tried to set her expectations at the bare minimum.

“He wrote off a lot of things. He said I should just be content with walking, and we could see what happens once I get through physical therapy. I was so idealistic. I had no idea what I was in for. In my mind, I thought, ‘I’ll start walking really easily,’” she says. “It was difficult to find my new norm.”

During her rehab, Ardiles-Cervera transitioned from a wheelchair to a walker and finally to a cane. Courtesy Kaylen Ardiles-Cervera

Navigating the road to recovery

Ardiles-Cervera was hospitalized in Florida, hundreds of miles from her New York City home, with neurologists, orthopedists and physical therapists caring for her. She had gone from running miles with ease to trying to learn how to maneuver from a bed to a wheelchair safely.

She had to adjust her expectations. “Something in my mind finally clicked — I’m really not running that marathon. I can barely sit. That’s not happening,” she says.

After a few weeks of medical care in Florida, she was able to move. Instead of returning to New York, she went to Atlanta, where she has a lot of family, and her grandparents have an accessible home and bedroom.

Coming to terms with her limitations was a challenge: “You don’t realize how much you take for granted.” She couldn’t get to the bathroom alone or make her own breakfast.

“There was such a weird shift in my life, from running around in circles to being in one specific space. I think that was the hardest part,” she says.

Over time, she transitioned from a wheelchair to a walker and finally to a cane. “I think I probably pushed it too much at first. The minute I found out I could go to the walker, I thought, ‘This is all I need. I can do this,’” she says.

“There was some part of my brain that kept saying I could work through this faster if I was more diligent, and that’s not the way recovery is.” Trying to rush set her back. She would have flares and lose mobility. Finally, after nine months in Atlanta, she was strong enough to return home to New York to continue her recovery there and go back to work as a doula.