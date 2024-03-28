Welcome to Start TODAY. Sign up for our Start TODAY newsletter to receive daily inspiration sent to your inbox — and join us on Instagram!

Ashley (Aevie) Vielma, 35, comes from a large family with gatherings centered around food and taking it easy. So, she’s been considered overweight for as long as she can remember.

“Throughout my adolescent years, doctors would make comments about my weight. That was sort of my norm,” she tells TODAY.com. “When I was around 10 years old, I can remember being self-conscious about my weight and thinking about diets. That seems crazy now, looking back, because I was so young.”

When she was in college she tried to be more active and get fit. But she focused on deprivation and high-intensity workouts, which wasn’t sustainable for her once she was an adult with a desk job.

Her weight increased to 205 pounds, and she had issues with her thyroid and blood pressure. Plus, she saw family members with high cholesterol and diabetes, and she expected the same future for herself. “That was the norm,” she says.

Working out at a gym where she says she didn’t have a lot of support, she tore her ACL and her meniscus. She needed surgery in February 2018 and couldn’t put any weight on her leg for two months.

“I was more sedentary, I put on more weight and that brought me down,” she says. “It was really difficult emotionally and mentally for me to wrap my head around what my mobility would look like in the future.”

In September 2019, she needed a physical for work, and she discovered that she was borderline diabetic. Even though she thought health issues were a normal part of getting older, she had a hard time accepting that she was on the path to diabetes.

Since then, she’s found ways to eat mindfully, build her strength, improve her blood-sugar levels and lose 70 pounds. Here’s how she did it.

Learning that she was pre-diabetic motivated Vielma to finally break the unhealthy cycle that had plagued her family for generations. Courtesy Aevie Vielma

She looked for a sustainable weight-loss solution

“I wanted to get out of this cycle I had seen in my family for so long, and when I looked at other people who were able to manage their weight, they weren’t doing all of these intense things,” Vielma says.

She listened to the "Losing 100 Pounds with Corinne" podcast, which focuses on lifestyle changes, because she knew deprivation and high-intensity workouts wouldn’t work for her: “That would be unsustainable, and I knew I would feel dejected and frustrated.”

The podcast taught her that if you’re going to change your lifestyle, you should make it something you can stick to for the rest of your life.

Looking for a workout that felt good for her body, Vielma turned to Pilates. Courtesy Aevie Vielma

She reconnected with Pilates

Vielma recalled that her rehab after knee surgery had included some Pilates-based movements. “It was really effective, but it wasn’t too intense,” she says. She looked up studios near her home in Houston, Club Pilates popped up and she joined.

Pilates is a full-body conditioning program designed to stretch, tone and strengthen your body with a focus on breath and posture.

“I still remember the intro session. I felt my body, my core and my legs working in a way that they never really had before. It felt so good, even though it was intense. I was working muscles and coordinating my breath with my movement, and an instructor was there to guide me. I was hooked. It’s one of the only things I have done consistently,” she says.

She began going to classes once a week. “I started paying attention to my inner awareness, how I was breathing outside of class and my posture when I was sitting and standing,” she says. “I made small changes, and Pilates was a constant part of that process.”

Vielma didn't even realize Pilates and mindful eating helped her drop 50 pounds until her annual physical. Courtesy Aevie Vielma

She learned about mindful eating

Vielma began keeping a food journal, not to count calories but to be aware of what she was eating and how it made her feel. “That was my data. I never eliminated anything. I just lowered the quantity,” she says.

She experimented with how she felt after, for example, eating less cheese or drinking less sugary drinks: “I started noticing my energy was a little higher or more sustained. It helped empower me because I wasn’t depriving myself. I was the one saying, ‘I don’t necessarily care for this, because I don’t like the way it makes me feel.’ That’s really my philosophy when it comes to anything I put in my body,” she says.

By eating mindfully, she improved her relationship with herself: “When I started the journey, I wasn’t aware that I had a poor relationship with myself. But once I got to a certain point, I realized this is actually about me loving myself. How can I say I love something if I treat it poorly?”