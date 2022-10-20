How this woman lost 50 pounds by walking and eating a 70/30 diet

Welcome to the Start TODAY Walking Challenge sponsored by Easy Spirit. Sign up for our free Start TODAY newsletter to join the challenge with Al Roker and receive daily inspiration sent to your inbox. Then, join us on the Start TODAY Facebook group for tips and motivation, to connect with others following the plan — and to get real-time advice from trainer Stephanie Mansour!

As a professional chef, Beverley Pierce, 62, spent her career surrounded by food. “You’re always tasting, and those tastes add up,” she said. She retired in 2018 to take care of her baby granddaughter, but the weight she had gained during her career stayed with her.

In August 2021, she found the motivation she needed to make a change. She weighed 260 pounds, and she had always tried to get out of having her photo taken. That summer, she couldn’t avoid it. She, her husband and her three adult children were together for the first time in about five years, so they took a photo together. She said, “I saw that photo and thought, how had I let myself get that big?”

She also wanted to keep up with her 4-year-old granddaughter and her grandsons, who are 9 and 6. And she was noticing how out of shape she was. After jet skiing that August, she had to go to the chiropractor. “Jet skiing is pretty physical, and it was getting hard for me to even think about doing stuff like that,” she said. Even everyday activities were a struggle: “There was a lot of me to move around, and with that, my knees hurt.”

She tried lots of diets over the years, but the weight never stayed off for good. “I’ve lost and gained and lost and gained,” she said.

Now, with changes to her diet and activities, she’s on track to lose the weight and keep it off. She’s down to 210 pounds and is aiming for 185, the weight she reported on her driver’s license, and ultimately for 165. “This time, I don’t look at it as I lost 50 pounds. I look at it as I’ve released 50 pounds, and I’m not going to find it,” she said.

Plus, she’s not camera-shy anymore: “I’m tracking my progress by taking selfies, and I’m even asking people to take my picture.”