When Joan Henning, 43, was living in California, she lost 120 pounds with a low-carb diet and exercise classes. She expected to keep the weight off. But after a move to Austin, Texas, a few traumatic life events sent her weight climbing.

First, she needed to have her gallbladder removed in 2012, and, like many people who have that surgery, her weight started to inch up afterward.

Then, in 2013, she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, and treating it meant removing her thyroid. “Having no thyroid slows down your metabolism, and the weight started creeping on even more,” she says. “My body was not adjusting. It took almost two years to get my medicine adjusted properly.”

Once her doctors found the right medication to treat her thyroid deficiency, she felt better, and she started walking and going to the gym.

But in 2017, she faced more setbacks. A friend who she considered a brother, her aunt and other friends and family members all passed away within a short time. It was a lot for her to handle at once. “When grief and depression hit, weight starts coming back on,” she says.

Her weight climbed to 346 pounds, and she regained the 120 pounds she had lost earlier.

But 2018 was a turning point for her. That’s when her doctor prescribed metformin for diabetes, and she was diagnosed with high blood pressure. “I didn’t like the way metformin made me feel. That’s when I started taking control of my weight,” she says.

Through a combination of lifestyle changes, she lost 131 pounds. Here’s how she did it.

For Joan Henning, seeing a counselor to help with grief and depression was the first step in taking control of her health. Courtesy Joan Henning

She took steps to improve her mental health

After her close friend passed away, Henning saw a counselor to help with grief and depression. She also went to a grief support group and began journaling. “I journaled for two years,” she says.

She had been having acupuncture treatments for migraine headaches, and she shared the losses she had experienced with her acupuncturist, who told her that acupuncture could help with mental health, grief and depression. So, Henning worked those into her treatments. “As long as I was consistent and going every other week, that helped,” she says.

Caring for her mental health made space for other positive changes in her life.

She added movement to her day

Henning has worked as a nanny for 20 years, and she started taking the children on walks. “They push me. They’re the ones telling me, ‘Keep going, keep going.’ They were my little cheerleaders, and they’ve been my biggest supporters,” she says.

In 2019, she joined a CycleBar studio that had opened near her Austin, Texas, home. By the time COVID-19 hit in 2020 and everything closed, she had lost 50 pounds. “I told myself I wasn’t going to give up,” she says.

She was able to rent a bike to continue her indoor cycling workouts, and she kept taking walks with the children. “They were the ones making sure we got our walks in during Covid,” she says.

Today, even with two nannying jobs, Henning makes time for exercise. She works out on the weekends, and since she doesn’t work on Mondays, she tries to get in two workouts that day. On the days she works, she often exercises at 7:15 p.m.

She recently hit her 1,000th ride at CycleBar. “I’ve joined a community there, and we support each other. I’m there not only for myself and for my physical and mental health, but to support my friends and other people,” she says.

She recently started adding strength training to her cardio routine and working out at a gym, and she sees the difference it’s making. “There are things now that I would not have been able to do before in terms of my strength and how much I’ve built my body. I can’t believe how strong I am,” she says.

Joan Henning joined a CycleBar studio in Austin, Texas and lost 50 pounds before gyms shut down during the pandemic. Courtesy Joan Henning

She meal preps so she has healthy food choices ready to go

Since Henning has nanny jobs working for two different families, she doesn’t have a lot of free time for cooking. She needs to be able to pack meals and prepare food quickly.

She searches Pinterest for healthy meal prep ideas, and when she has time on Sundays, she preps things like egg bites with bell peppers, tomatoes and cheese for breakfast. She’ll roast a lot of veggies and cook some chicken or other protein, so it’s easy for her to pack her lunches during the week.

Henning has eaten a reasonably healthy diet for a long time. She keeps beef, fatty and greasy foods and sugar to a minimum. She doesn’t drink soda.

After her gallbladder surgery, she had to be careful because certain foods didn’t agree with her — she has to be cautious with leafy greens. “But I’m not going to stop eating salads. My go-to’s are salads with protein,” she says.

Turkey burgers and veggie burgers are on her menu sometimes, and she’ll have a cheat day every now and then: “You can’t deprive yourself.”

For exercise, Joan Henning walks and takes indoor cycling classes. She recently hit her 1,000th ride at CycleBar. Courtesy Joan Henning

These non-scale victories have had a positive impact on her life

Henning has been cancer-free for ten years, and she now weighs 215 pounds. She’s comfortable at that weight, though she would like to get to 200 pounds. She’s aiming for a long, healthy life.

She says, “My grandma lived to be 100, and every time I lose more weight, I’m adding more years to my life. I keep telling myself, ‘If she can do it, I can.’”

Along with her weight loss, she’s seen these non-scale victories:

She no longer needs to take medication to control her blood sugar or blood pressure.

She’s fit enough to take two indoor cycling classes in a row: “If you asked me four years ago if I would be able to do that, I would have said, ‘Absolutely not.’ But I’m strong enough to do it now.”

She recently moved and she was lifting heavy boxes up the stairs, something she never would have been able to do before.

She doesn’t have as much joint pain. “I had a herniated disc when I was younger, and the heavier I was, the more I had issues with my back. When I lost weight, I noticed my back wasn’t hurting that much. And the same thing with my knees,” she says.

Her advice for others

Henning understands the temptation to eat foods you know don’t support your efforts or to skip a workout or two. “There were times when I wanted to quit, but I kept going,” she says. “There are days I’m just lying in bed, and I don’t want to work out, but I go, and I feel so much better afterward. Even if you don’t feel like it, just get up and go.”

And she points to the value of consistency: “I always tell people, stay consistent, because the weight is not going to come off overnight. I still have work to do myself, but I’m a lot happier now than I was four years ago. I feel so much better.”