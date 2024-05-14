Whoopi Goldberg is recalling the moment she realized she wanted to start her weight loss journey.

“I made (2022 drama 'Till') and a woman thought I was wearing a fat suit,” Goldberg said during a May 13 appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

At the time, Goldberg was 300 pounds, but she shared that she’s lost a significant amount of weight since.

How did Whoopi Goldberg lose weight?

Goldberg has spoken openly about using a weight-loss drug to improve her health.

"I'm doing that wonderful shot that works for folks who need some help and it’s been really good for me,” Goldberg told Clarkson after she commented on how youthful Goldberg looks. “It’s all the weight I’ve lost.”

“I’ve lost almost two people,” the EGOT winner added in reference to the number of pounds she’s shed.

But before the "fat suit" remark, Goldberg said she hadn't thought much about her weight. “You’re living your life and you’re doing what you need to do and that’s the last thing you’re thinking about,” she explained.

Hearing it upset her and prompted her to start asking people if they’d noticed her weight gain. “You say to people, ‘Did I always look like that?,'” Goldberg recalled. “When you realize it, you go ‘Damn,’ and everyone says, ‘Well, I thought you knew.’”

Goldberg previously opened up about taking a weight-loss medication on “The View” in March, after Oprah Winfrey’s special “Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution," which looked at the impact of drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro.

“One of the things that’s helped me drop the weight,” Goldberg said at the time, was Mounjaro. She also spoke about the stigma surrounding weight loss drugs and said the “key is to stop judging everybody.”

“My weight has come and gone, and up and down, but it’s never been an issue for me because I don’t listen to what other people say about me so it has never been a problem," she continued. "But I think it’s very hard for people to just know what a normal weight would be. ... Everyone has something to say but no one said, ‘How you doing?’ Because it involves so many other things.”

“I always felt like me, and then I saw me and thought, ‘Oh, that’s a lot of me,’” Goldberg added. “You have to take responsibility for yourself and see what’s going on with your body.”

Goldberg is one of many celebrities who've said they use Ozempic or another weight loss drug. Clarkson and Winfrey are among them, along with Charles Barkley, Billie Jean King and Jon Gosselin.