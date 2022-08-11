Calling all Start TODAY members! Show us how you take your first step

What do you love about your daily walk? Now’s your chance to tell us all about it. Send us two videos and we may use them in a Start TODAY commercial!

Here's what we're looking for in the videos:

Video 1: Show us your daily walk! Please film looking down at your feet, stepping out the door as you take the first steps of your daily walk. This should be filmed horizontally. Example: https://f.io/85iYPe56

Video 2: Telling us why your love your walking routine! This should be a selfie filmed vertically. Example: https://f.io/qdIOwDxM

Start TODAY is a free daily newsletter and Facebook community designed to support you in your health and fitness goals. Each month, we launch a new 30-day workout plan designed by personal trainer Stephanie Mansour.

The Start TODAY Facebook group is a community of more than 80,000 people across the country supporting each other in the journey to take back control of their health. Members get tips and motivation, connect with others following the plan— including Al Roker— and get real-time advice from personal trainer Stephanie Mansour.