IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals and Deals: Up to 90% off tech, totes, more — plus free shipping

Calling all Start TODAY members! Show us how you take your first step

We want to spotlight members who’ve started their daily walking routine thanks to Start TODAY. Share your videos below!
alroker via Instagram
By TODAY

What do you love about your daily walk? Now’s your chance to tell us all about it. Send us two videos and we may use them in a Start TODAY commercial! 

Here's what we're looking for in the videos:

Video 1: Show us your daily walk! Please film looking down at your feet, stepping out the door as you take the first steps of your daily walk. This should be filmed horizontally. Example: https://f.io/85iYPe56 

Video 2: Telling us why your love your walking routine! This should be a selfie filmed vertically. Example: https://f.io/qdIOwDxM 

Start TODAY is a free daily newsletter and Facebook community designed to support you in your health and fitness goals. Each month, we launch a new 30-day workout plan designed by personal trainer Stephanie Mansour.

The Start TODAY Facebook group is a community of more than 80,000 people across the country supporting each other in the journey to take back control of their health. Members get tips and motivation, connect with others following the plan— including Al Roker— and get real-time advice from personal trainer Stephanie Mansour.

Start TODAY Walking Club
TODAY