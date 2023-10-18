Welcome to Start TODAY. Sign up for our free Start TODAY newsletter to receive daily inspiration sent to your inbox - and join us on Instagram!

Sheinelle Jones can do hard things — and to prove it, the mom of three and 3rd of Hour of TODAY co-host committed to running the NYC marathon next month.

To hold herself accountable, she’s been sharing her journey on the show and on social media. Her latest accomplishment? She logged her longest run yet — an impressive 20 miles. The run was a part of her “peak week,” a marathon trainee's highest mileage week where they run their longest consecutive distance, which comes approximately one month before race day.

Sheinelle has been vocal about not being a runner. “I want to prove that just the average girl, we can do it,” she said previously on TODAY. “I am 4’11”. I am not a model. I’m not a runner, but we can do this!”

At the start of her longest run (which she documented in video check-ins along the way with some of her TODAY Show friends who are also training for the marathon) she was a bundle of nerves.

“We’re doing 20 miles. I am so nervous!” she screamed with a big grin, before breaking into song. “Feet don’t fail me now!” she sang.

Her run took her through multiple boroughs and didn’t come without some difficulty. At the halfway point in Brooklyn, Sheinelle discovered the importance of hydration when her muscles started cramping up.

When asked how she stayed motivated to keep moving during her 20-mile run, she offered two pieces of advice:

“I think you constantly have to remember your reason why,” she said. “I also have to keep remembering that we’re pouring into ourselves,” she said. “If not now, when?”

A good playlist also helps. “The lyrics of the music sometimes,” she said. “‘You're Special’ or ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’… whatever it is.”

With these mantras, and a few inspirational songs, Sheinelle successfully logged 20 miles. “It’s so rewarding. My legs feel like they’re going to fall off, but it’s so rewarding,” she said during her final check-in. “We fell, we got back up, we listened to a little Beyoncé at the end.”

Now that Sheinelle has conquered her longest run, she will begin her “taper,” where a trainee reduces the intensity and distance they run in the final few weeks before the race. Sheinelle will continue her marathon training with these shorter runs until she hits the pavement for the 26.2-mile race in November.