Sheinelle Jones has the full support of her TODAY family as she runs the New York City Marathon.

On Sunday, Nov. 5, Sheinelle was greeted on the sidelines of the marathon by Al Roker and Stephanie Ruhle as they cheered her on from the crowd.

In an emotional video, Sheinelle ran toward the spectators around the mile 18 mark and appeared to tear up as she went in for a hug with Al.

Sheinelle was spotted earlier in the race running with the TODAY logo on her back. In the clip shared on Instagram, Sheinelle jogged down Vernon Boulevard in Queens, waving to spectators as she made her way through the 26.2 mile course.

Sheinelle has been candid about her training process leading up to the marathon, including the reason behind her decision to run the race in the first place.

She told Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb in August, “When I turned 40, I wanted to change the narrative in my head that I can do hard things, and so I ran a half marathon, and I swore I would never do it again.”

However, after turning 45, she made the decision to run the New York City Marathon after she wanted to “try to do hard things again.”

In the days leading up to the marathon, Sheinelle reflected on her journey to the race in an Instagram post, touching on what she has learned from the new life experience and what she hopes others may learn.

“It is my sincere prayer that I encourage someone to try something new, perhaps outside of his or her comfort zone … whether it’s in the form of exercise, or even a new musical instrument … whatever it is,” she wrote. “I have to be honest, some days have been *really* tough for me … but here we are. Running has often been the therapy I didn’t know I needed.”