A 5-minute cardio and strength workout from the Radio City Rockettes

The Radio City Rockettes perform more than 200 shows of the “Christmas Spectacular” at Radio City Music Hall each year! That sort of physical stamina takes some major preparation.

Wonder what it takes to train to perform as a Rockette? We joined Stacy Paydo, a swing dancer for the Rockettes, as she led some of the dancers through one of the cardio and strength workouts they use to build the core and leg strength, balance and endurance required to perform the demanding show.

Before you give the workout a try, warm up with this routine:

5-minute circuit training routine

Ready to work your arms, legs and core while getting your heart-rate up? This routine uses a combination of strength and cardio exercises for a full-body workout that helps the Rockettes build the strength and endurance required to perform 200 shows — and nail the iconic kick line!

Perform each movement for 30 seconds.

Plank

Come onto all fours with your shoulders lined up over your wrists. Walk your knees back a few inches. Pull your navel in toward your spine and tuck your toes under to lift your legs up off of the ground. Squeeze your quads and reach your heels toward the back of the room. You can choose to keep your arms extended or come down onto your forearms, but be mindful of keeping the shoulders aligned over the wrists or elbows. For a modified version, come down onto your knees.

Jumping jacks

Start stand tall with your legs together and your arms by your sides. With knees slightly bent jump your legs out so that they are slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. At the same time, swing your arms out to the sides and up over your head. Jump back to the starting position and repeat. The time is what is important here, so move at a pace that works for you.

Banded lateral raise

Step on the center of a resistance band with one foot (a Theraband or band with handles) and grab one end in each hand. Stand upright with your core engaged and your other foot back sightly behind you. Raise both arms straight out to the sides until they reach shoulder height. Slowly lower them back down. Repeat.

Step side-to-side

Start with your feet hips-width apart and a slight bend in the knees. Step twice to the left and then twice to the right. Repeat for 30 seconds. You can also perform this move with a step for an added challenge. Start standing on the right side of the step. Step onto the step with your left foot and then right foot and then down onto the left side of the step with your left foot and then right foot. Then, return to the starting position by stepping back up onto the step with your right foot and then left foot. And then back down onto the floor on the right side of the step with your right foot and then left foot. Repeat.

Deadlift

Start standing tall with your feet hips-width part. Keeping your legs straight, hinge at the hips to reach your hands down toward your toes. Think of sliding your hands down your legs (you can even lightly brush your legs with your fingertips). Keep your core engaged to maintain a flat back. Then, use the hamstrings to pull your upper body back up to standing, sliding your hands back up your legs. Repeat.

Mountain climbers

Come down into a plank position. Engage the core to keep the back straight and be mindful to keep the shoulders over the wrists. Pull your right knee in toward your chest, then return it back to plank position. Bring your left knee in toward your chest, then return it back to plank position. Continue alternating, keeping a steady pace.

Crunches

Lie down on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Place your hands gently behind your head with your elbows wide. Engage the core and use your abs to bring your shoulder blades off the floor. Keep the low back pressed into the floor. Slowly release the position. Repeat. For an added stability challenge, you can also perform the crunch on an exercise ball if you have one.

Jump flick kicks

This is a mini version of the Rockettes' full kicks. Start standing tall with feet together and hands on your hips. Jump with both feet, then quickly kick the right foot out in front of you, a few inches above the floor. Think of "flicking" the toes forward. Return the right leg back to center and jump with both legs again. Then, quickly kick the left foot out in front of you, a few inches above the floor. Return the left leg back to center and jump with both legs again. Repeat.