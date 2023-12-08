The easy, high-protein breakfast a personal trainer swears by

Welcome to Start TODAY. Sign up for our Start TODAY newsletter to receive daily inspiration sent to your inbox — and join us on Instagram!

A few years ago, I saw a recipe for sheet-pan eggs that included prosciutto and thyme (two things that I never have in my fridge!). I loved the idea behind a super-easy homemade meal that could feed a crowd and required just one dish to be washed. But I felt like calling for specific ingredients I didn't typically have on hand just defeated the purpose.

That was the inspiration behind my no-recipe sheet-pan breakfast. After sharing it on social media, hundreds of people have asked me for the “no-recipe” formula for the dish — and I have all the details here for you!

Courtesy Stephanie Mansour

This is my favorite breakfast for cooler mornings because it’s warm, it tastes gourmet and it only takes me 15 minutes to make. Not to mention, it's such an easy way to pack veggies into breakfast, a meal that can be hard to get produce into. While it's baking, the house smells cozy and aromatic. Plus, I can use up whatever I have in my fridge by following these simple steps!

Ingredients

Eggs

Potatoes: Fingerling, sweet potatoes, Yukon gold potatoes, whatever you have!

Any other vegetables

Spices

Garnishes

The beauty of this dish is that you don't need specific measurements, but here's an idea of how much I typically use: 6-8 eggs, 2 cups chopped potatoes, 2-4 cups any other veggies (like 1 bag of spinach and 1 chopped pepper, 2 cups of broccoli and 2 cups of kale, etc.), 1 onion (yellow or red), 3-5 cloves of garlic (if I have it).

Kale, sweet potato and eggs is one of my favorite sheet-pan breakfast combos. Courtesy Stephanie Mansour

Follow this formula for a satisfying sheet-pan breakfast

Base

I start by rinsing and chopping the potatoes, onion (red or yellow; I prefer yellow, but if I only have red, that’ll do!) and garlic cloves (if I have them). Toss all of this in a bowl with 2 tablespoons olive oil, sprinkle with sea salt, pepper and whatever seasonings you like. Put on a baking tray in the oven for 25 minutes at 400 degrees.

Bacon and eggs has never been easier (or healthier!) when you pile them on a sheet pan with some veggies. Courtesy Stephanie Mansour

Vegetables

In the same bowl that’s now empty, dump a bag of spinach and any other vegetables you’d like (if you have any!). I sometimes add kale or collard greens, broccoli or chopped peppers. After the potatoes cook for 25 minutes, transfer them into this bowl on top of the veggies and mix everything together. Add more olive oil and seasonings if you like more flavor. Then spread all of the contents onto the sheet pan and put back in the oven for 5 minutes.

Protein

If I’m looking for more protein, I’ll use 8 eggs. If I don’t need as much, I’ll use 6 eggs. After the potatoes and veggies have been in the oven for 5 minutes, make little holes and crack the eggs onto the sheet pan. Then bake the whole sheet pan for another 10 minutes!

Immunity booster

The garlic and onion help here! You could also chop ginger or turmeric.

I love adding jalapeños when I have them for a little spice! Courtesy Stephanie Mansour

Flavor

I season everything with a combination or just one of the following: sea salt, pepper, red pepper flakes, garlic powder, onion powder, fresh garlic and sea salt. Whatever I’m in the mood for.

Toppings

Once I take the sheet pan out of the oven, then I add the toppings! Here are some of the things I had when I have them on hand: green onions, chives, jalapeños, poblano peppers, bacon bits.