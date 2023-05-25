Peloton instructor Tunde Oyeneyin was 15 years old and weighed more than 200 pounds when she made a decision that would change her life.

“I joined a gym,” Oyeneyin tells TODAY.com.

The monthly membership was $48, which was a stretch for the high school student in Houston, Texas. There was also the issue of transportation: Oyeneyin didn’t have a car, so she would have to walk a mile each way to the fitness center. But she refused to give in to excuses.

“I was determined,” Oyeneyin says.

At beginning of her health journey, Oyeneyin gravitated towards the cardio machines because they were familiar. The strength training equipment on the other hand, that was scary stuff.

“I didn’t know what I was doing and I thought, ‘Everyone is going to be watching me,’” Oyeneyin says. “Of course, now I know that nobody is paying attention to you at the gym. They’re all paying attention to themselves and their own appearance.”

Then one morning, Oyeneyin had an aha moment that would change the trajectory of her life.

“I decided I was going to stop allowing fear to hold me hostage,” she says. “The reason that we don’t do any one thing, whether it’s lifting weights, talking to a guy first at a bar or interviewing for the job of our dreams, is because we’re scared to try and look foolish. I decided I would rather look foolish than not try.”

Look where Oyeneyin is today.

Two decades later, the same woman, who shied away from free weights, is teaching full-body strength classes and inspiring legions of Peloton users to evolve and move past limitations.

As one fan recently wrote on Oyeneyin's Instagram, "You inspired me to get strong!!! Thank you! I’m so much stronger today than I was a year ago!"

Given her popularity — thousands tune in for Oyeneyin's live cycling classes — it’s hard to imagine that her first Peloton try-out resulted in rejection.

“I got rave reviews from the audition, and then a month later, I received an email that they would not be moving forward with my candidacy,” Oyeneyin recalls.