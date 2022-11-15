How a busy mom trained to run NYC Marathon after losing 135 pounds

Welcome to the Start TODAY Walking Challenge sponsored by Easy Spirit. Sign up for our free Start TODAY newsletter to join the challenge with Al Roker and receive daily inspiration sent to your inbox. Then, join us on the Start TODAY Facebook group for tips and motivation, to connect with others following the plan — and to get real-time advice from trainer Stephanie Mansour!

Emily Conley Baker, a 34-year-old mom in Queens, NY, felt like being overweight was her destiny. “I thought it was genetic. Everyone in our family was overweight, so I just felt like that’s who I was,” she said.

Throughout the years, she tried many different weight-loss strategies, but nothing worked: “I felt kind of hopeless with the whole situation.”

But her father’s death pushed Baker to rethink her relationship with her health. He died at age 61, three weeks after her youngest child was born. Baker has three children, aged 3 to 9, and when he died, she realized that she didn't want her own children to suffer the fate of losing a parent young. “The thought of my children losing their mother — it was a wake-up moment,” she said.

Baker’s two brothers had succeeded with weight-loss surgery. So, in May 2021 — weighing 320 pounds — she decided to give it a try. The surgery worked well for her, too. Baker lost 30 pounds in the first month post-surgery. After about a year, she reached a weight of 185 pounds that she has maintained since: “I feel like the surgery saved my life. It really helped me get my life back on track.”

Losing weight has helped Baker feel better in her body from the inside out, and it's also helped her shift the way she thinks about herself. “Mentally, before, I had conversations in my head about my physical body and appearance. It wasn’t good,” she said.

Baker is no longer burdened by the negative self-talk and body image issues she once was. Plus, she’s no longer resigned to an early death — she has hope for her future. “For the first 33 years of my life, I would have told you I was going to die young. I don’t have that feeling anymore,” she said.

Emily Baker thought she was destined to an unhealthy future — but she wasn't. Courtesy Emily Baker

She took her runs from 15 seconds to 26.2 miles

Baker started running in early August 2021, after recovering from weight-loss surgery. At first, she was a bit daunted. “I was really intimidated by running —I was scared to death — so I started on a treadmill.”

Baker began with 15 seconds of running — which was all she could do at the time — and combined it with walking. “That 15 seconds turned into 30 seconds, and then it turned into a minute. You just work up slowly,” she said.

She took virtual running classes on her treadmill and discovered she liked them! It turned out that running class was good for her mental health. “It was giving me goals, and I was reaching those goals. That felt good,” she said.

She challenged herself to run a 5K on the treadmill by her birthday on August 22. “It was awful. I was absolutely miserable. But I finished, so I was proud of myself, and I wanted to keep going,” she said. The benefit of feeling good helped her push past the discomfort.