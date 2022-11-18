This mom lost 130 pounds and conquered chronic pain — now she walks 5 miles a day

Welcome to the Start TODAY Walking Challenge sponsored by Easy Spirit. Sign up for our free Start TODAY newsletter to join the challenge with Al Roker and receive daily inspiration sent to your inbox. Then, join us on the Start TODAY Facebook group for tips and motivation, to connect with others following the plan — and to get real-time advice from trainer Stephanie Mansour!

Kristi Ray Ledgerwood, 42, was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in February, and it scared her into changing her life. She had seen the impact the disease had on her family firsthand. “I lost my dad, my grandmother and another family member to diabetes,” she said. At the time, she weighed 329 pounds, could barely walk without pain, and had what she called a “grocery list” of health problems, including arthritis in her spine.

Ledgerwood had tried many different diets and exercise plans over the years, but she was never able to stick with them. This time, her doctor recommended a low-carb diet to help control her blood sugar. “I knew my health was the most important thing. I knew I couldn’t quit,” she said.

Ledgerwood has lost 130 pounds since her diabetes diagnosis in February. Courtesy Kristi Ledgerwood

Thanks to the low-carb diet, a walking routine and medication, she’s lost 130 pounds, and she’s well on her way to her goal weight of 140 pounds. She’s also seen these non-scale victories in her health and her life:

Her A1c levels, which are a marker for diabetes, are down from 8.4 to 5.0.

Her fasting glucose level, another indicator of diabetes, dropped from 280 to 85.

She can sleep all night in bed. Before, it was so hard for her to breathe that she had to sleep upright in a chair.

She can walk five miles a day.

She can play with her 9- and 12-year-old kids in the park instead of watching them from the car.

She has more stamina. “My mom lives three hours from me, and every time she visits, she notices how much more energy I have,” she said.

She’s reduced the dosage of her blood pressure medication.

Ledgerwood connects with support by sharing her struggles and successes in the Start TODAY Facebook group, which she joined after one of her friends who has diabetes posted about it. “I like how encouraging everyone in the group is. It keeps me motivated,” she said.

Ledgerwood use to have what she describes as a, "grocery list" of health problems. Courtesy Kristi Ledgerwood

Here’s how she embraced a low-carb diet

Before, Ledgerwood was eating fast food two or three days a week, and she ate a lot of refined carbs and sugar. Now, to control her blood sugar, she limits carbohydrates to 30 grams per meal and gets most of her carbs from whole grains, beans and veggies. Here are some of the other changes she’s made:

She only drinks water — 120 ounces per day. “I missed drinking soda in the beginning, but now I don’t even think about it,” she said.

She no longer eats white foods like potatoes, pasta or bread.

She centers her diet around high-fiber foods, vegetables, berries and protein. For protein, she eats mainly chicken, eggs, steak and bun-less burgers.

Other than monitoring her carbs, she doesn’t track what she eats. “Having to track everything I put in my mouth doesn’t work for me,” she said.

In July, Ledgerwood’s doctor prescribed an injectable medication used to treat adults with Type 2 diabetes. Along with helping her control her diabetes, it also curbs her appetite, so she rarely snacks, and she doesn’t eat anything in the evenings after dinner at 6 pm.

Here’s what she eats in a typical day

Including protein with every meal combined with the appetite-suppressing effects of the medication mean Ledgerwood isn’t tempted to snack. In a day, her meals might include:

Breakfast: A protein drink, scrambled eggs or low-carb breakfast tacos

A protein drink, scrambled eggs or low-carb breakfast tacos Lunch: A snack plate of cheese and meat, a chicken quesadilla or a low-carb wrap with fruit and a pickle

A snack plate of cheese and meat, a chicken quesadilla or a low-carb wrap with fruit and a pickle Dinner: Some type of meat and a veggie like broccoli

After a diabetes diagnosis scared her, this mom lost 130 pounds and now walks 5 miles every day Courtesy Kristi Ledgerwood

Here’s how she built a 5-mile-a-day walking routine

“Before, I could barely walk without being in pain. I couldn’t walk to the mailbox without everything hurting. I had to sit a lot — I would have back problems because of the arthritis in my spine,” she said.

Since walking was so difficult, she started out riding an indoor recumbent bike. As her fitness improved, she got fitted for a good pair of walking shoes, and she began walking around the track at her local high school.

“The more I walked, the less my back hurt, so I wanted to continue,” she said. She bought a treadmill, and now she gets her five miles in every day by walking for an hour on the treadmill in the mornings and then walking in her neighborhood outside of Dallas in the afternoons.

She’s thrilled about the changes in her fitness and her health. “Now I can walk as much as I want. It’s an exciting feeling to be able to walk again,” she said. “I really doubted I would ever achieve this, but I started out small, and here I am walking like crazy. If I can do it, anyone can.”