As a health and fitness coach, I’m often asked about the best exercises to tone the lower abdominal region. Many people want to get rid of the "pooch" in this area, but working the lower abs can do so much more for your body than create a flatter stomach.

Developing a strong core is one of the most beneficial things you can do for your body. Our core connects our upper and lower limbs, making it extremely important in how our bodies move and function every day. A stronger core makes daily activities feel less difficult, whether it be lifting a laundry basket or walking up the stairs.

Yes, this five-move routine will tone your lower abs and help you feel more confident. But more importantly, it will make for a stronger core — and ultimately a stronger body.

Pilates frog

Lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor. Lift your legs up and bring your heels together with your toes apart and your knees as wide as your shoulders. Exhale as you press the legs out straight at about a 45-degree angle, bringing your inner thighs together. Inhale to come back to center. Repeat 10 times.

Leg lift

Begin on your back with your feet straight out in front of you. Lift your legs straight up toward the ceiling, then exhale as you slowly lower your legs toward the mat to a 45-degree angle. Inhale as you lift your legs again. Repeat 10 times.

Hands and knees knee lift

Come onto your hands and knees, with your shoulders over your wrists and your knees underneath your hips. Pull your naval in toward your spine. Tuck your toes under. From here, lift your knees up off of the ground about an inch, engaging the core. Lower back down. Repeat 10 times.

Plank to down dog

Start in a plank position with your shoulders over your wrists. Pull your low abs in as you pike your hips up and back into a downward facing dog. Reach your heels toward the ground and your glutes up toward the ceiling. Press down firmly through your hands. Then slowly move forward into plank again. Repeat 10 times.

Bicycle crunch

Lie on your back with your legs straight out in front of you. Put your hands behind your head, bending at the elbows. Lift your knees up into tabletop position so that your shins are parallel to the floor. Lift your shoulder blades off the mat. Straighten your right leg as you bring your left knee to your right elbow. Return to center before switching sides, bringing the right knee to the left elbow. Repeat 10 times per side.

