Most breakfast foods, such as oatmeal, toast, fruit, and cereal, are higher in carbs than fat and are not ideal for anyone following the keto diet. So what’s a keto dieter to do when they’re scouring the fridge for a yummy breakfast?

Eggs are a go-to keto staple, but many other high-fat foods are just as easy to prepare and will keep you full until lunch. Variety when you're following a diet is key. And while it's easy to find one meal you like and stick to it, there are tons of resources out there prepared to do the heavy lifting and provide step-by-step instructions on cooking mouth-watering keto-friendly meals.

Stock your fridge with the high-fat ingredients, including fish, sausage and nuts to enjoy these tasty keto breakfast recipes. Whether you're an egg-lover, an egg-hater or a lazy keto, you'll find everything you need.

What is a typical keto breakfast?

Like all keto meals, keto breakfasts are 70 to 80% fat, 10 to 20% protein and 5 to 10% carbs. If your mind goes right to eggs, you're onto something. One large egg has 5 of grams fat, 6 of grams of protein and 0 grams of carbohydrates, making it a prime ingredient for the keto diet.

But there are recipes out there that feature high-fat ingredients too, like avocado, smoked salmon, bacon, nuts and seeds. Some keto smoothies utilize high-fat coconut milk, and keto baked goods use high-fat nut flours.

Is oatmeal allowed on keto diet?

The keto diet only allows about 25 grams of carbohydrates (on a 2,000 calorie diet) per day. A ½ cup serving of oatmeal has about 30 grams of carbohydrates, which is more than the allotted daily amount of carbs. For that reason, oatmeal does not qualify as a keto breakfast choice.

Egg-forward keto breakfast ideas

As you might expect, you'll see a ton of egg recipes here. From mini frittatas to colorful omelets to baked eggs in avocados, these recipes include protein-rich eggs paired with nutritious veggies and flavorful meats and cheeses. And for those who like to prep ahead of time for a quick grab-and-go breakfast, there’s a hearty breakfast casserole recipe, ham and egg muffin cups and even a scrambled egg in a jar.

Mini Asparagus and Cheddar Cheese Frittatas Recipe

Spinach Mushroom Sheet Pan Frittata

Colorful Mediterranean Omelette with Feta

Egg Muffins with Spinach and Feta

Smoked Salmon Omelette

High Protein Crustless Quiche

Baked Avocado and Egg Nest

Green Eggs & Quinoa Muffins

Sausage Egg and Cheese Breakfast Casserole Recipe

Ham and Cheese Egg Muffin Cups Recipe

Scrambled Eggs in a Jar

Sausage and Egg Breakfast Sandwich

Keto breakfast ideas without eggs

If you have an allergy or you’ve been doing the keto thing for a while and you’re getting sick of eggs, there are plenty of other ways to eat a high-fat breakfast. These keto breakfast ideas without eggs focus on baked goods, including peanut butter bread, blueberry pancakes and low-carb bagels. You'll even find steak breakfasts and cheesy cauliflower bites.

Al Roker’s Favorite Keto Bread Recipe

Peanut Butter Bread

Keto Coffee Cake

Cheesy Jalapeño Chaffles Recipe

Keto Friendly Bagels

Almond Flour Banana Muffins

Keto Almond Flour Waffles

Keto Blueberry Pancakes

Keto Biscuits and Gravy

Keto Chocolate Flaxseed Muffins

Keto Blueberry Mug Muffin Recipe

Easy Keto Hash Browns

Leftover Steak Breakfast

Skillet Breakfast Scramble

Keto Avocado Toast

Cheesy Cauliflower Bites

Cheddar Cheese Bites

Keto French Toast Sticks

Lazy keto breakfast ideas

On mornings when you don’t feel like cooking eggs or making a stack of pancakes, throw together one of these quick keto breakfast ideas in minutes. High-fat smoothies, puddings and ham roll-ups are among the simple breakfasts you can eat any day of the week.

Vanilla Avocado Smoothie

The Easiest Keto Green Smoothie Recipe

Keto Chocolate Avocado Pudding

Keto Vegan Berry Smoothie

Ham Roll-Ups with Cream Cheese