Jessica Simpson is over the rumors about her using Ozempic to lose weight.

In an interview with Bustle published July 5, Simpson put all the chatter to rest when she was asked about her weight loss.

“Oh Lord. I mean, it is not (Ozempic),” she said, referring to how she's lost weight. “It’s willpower. I’m like, do people want me to be drinking again? Because that’s when I was heavier. Or they want me to be having another baby? My body can’t do it.”

Although Simpson, who decided to stop drinking alcohol in 2017, noted that "it hurts" to hear so much negativity about herself from fans, she said she won't let it stop her from moving on with her life.

“Am I going to let the negativity derail me? No, I’m too old for that. I am too connected to myself right now to let that derail me," she said. "It doesn’t mean that it doesn’t hurt.”

As for her body, Simpson said that she's been "fortunate to have been every size" because it helps her "brand, understanding the women (who buy our products), and for my psyche," she said.

In late 2022, fans were quick to remark about Simpson's weight and general appearance when she participated in a sponsored post for Pottery Barn Kids. After seeing her in the video, many commenters wondered about her health status and if she was doing OK.

Around the same time, some on Twitter start to speculate that Simpson was taking Ozempic in order to shed pounds.

Ozempic is a prescription medication used to treat Type 2 diabetes, and it has been getting a lot of attention lately for its ability to induce weight loss. The medication works by releasing a synthetic version of a hormone that your body produces when you eat, helping you feel full faster and have fewer food cravings.

Novo Nordisk, the maker of Ozempic and its sister drug Wegovy, previously told TODAY.com in a statement that it does not support using its medication off-label. "We do not promote, suggest, or encourage off-label use of our medicines,” the company said in a statement. “We trust that healthcare providers are evaluating a patient’s individual needs and determining which medicine is right for that particular patient.”

Some celebrities have opened up about using the medication, such as Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie McGraw, who said she was prescribed it to help with her polycystic ovary syndrome, which can cause weight gain. "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Dolores Catania also confirmed she was taking a similar drug that can induce weight loss called Mounjaro, and comedian Amy Schumer recently shared that she tried Ozempic but had to stop it due to the side effects, specifically nausea.