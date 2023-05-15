Many people were quick to criticize Gwyneth Paltrow when she broke down just how little she eats in a day back in March. But Hilary Duff recently revealed that she follows many of Paltrow's health tips.

Much like Paltrow, the actor admitted that she regularly relies on her morning dose of caffeine to fend off cravings.

“Sometimes I try to — you know, Gwyneth’s in trouble for saying this — but sometimes I try to just drink coffee in the morning and starve off my hunger,” the 35-year-old told Molly Sims during an episode of her “Lipstick on the Rim” podcast.

Sims could relate and said, "I do, too."

In March, Paltrow said she typically has coffee in the morning so she doesn't "spike my blood sugar" and normally only has bone broth for lunch and "lots of vegetables" for dinner. The star also said she aims for one hour of movement every day and spends 30 minutes in her infrared sauna.

While chatting with Sims, Duff said she wakes up "really hungry," but added that she does snack while she's filling up her kids' lunch boxes and spoke about her love for cauliflower rounds and overnight oats.

“If we’re being honest, yeah, I eat a chicken nugget in the morning while I’m packing lunches and there’s one left over,” she said. “Pop it down the hatch!”

When it comes to her workout routine, Duff said she's a fan of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and lifts weights from time to time.

Can coffee really prevent hunger?

Both Paltrow and Duff mentioned that they turn to coffee to starve off hunger: Is that really a safe and effective weight-loss method?

New York City-based registered dietitian and co-author of "Sugar Shock" Samantha Cassetty tells TODAY.com it's "disheartening" that some celebrities are normalizing the idea of starving off hunger.

It’s never healthy to go to extremes, and Cassetty notes that a preoccupation with controlling your weight can be a sign of an unhealthy relationship with your body or food.

“If you’re participating in something like starving off hunger for the sake of losing weight or getting healthier, it can be a sign that you’re not taking care of your body in a respectful way, which can impact your mental health,” she says. “Anytime your food rituals add to your stress, make you feel ashamed, or negatively impact your mental health or quality of life in any way, it’s a red flag.”

While coffee can be an appetite suppressant, the effects are minor and short-lasting, says Cassetty. "Therefore, this is not an effective weight-management tactic on its own. Plus, some coffee drinks with sugary add-ins (including some plant-based milks) can promote a calorie surplus and weight gain," she adds.

Is it OK to skip breakfast?"

"I don’t think you should force yourself to eat if you aren’t hungry, but the evidence is in favor of eating breakfast," says Cassetty. "A large 2021 study found that breakfast skippers ate more calories, saturated fat, and added sugar compared to breakfast eaters. Breakfast skippers were also less likely to meet their needs for a slew of nutrients, including folate, calcium, iron, and vitamins C and D."

"If you’re not eating for several hours, you may experience low energy, irritability, dizziness and headaches. And even if you don’t experience these symptoms, it’s not a good idea to exercise in the morning if you don’t eat until noon," she adds.

To prevent these symptoms, Cassetty recommends a morning meal that includes 20-30 grams of protein, plus a mix of fruits or veggies and a heart-healthy fat. "So, you can have a smoothie made with plain or lower-sugar protein-rich Greek or Icelandic yogurt, blueberries, spinach and tahini, or you can have an egg and pepper scramble topped with salsa, black beans and avocado. You can sub the egg and yogurt with tofu if you’re on an exclusive plant-based diet. You can also have a side of whole-grain toast to round out your meal."

And if you aren't hungry in the morning, Cassetty suggests shifting your eating schedule to adjust your appetite.

"If you’re not hungry first thing, try eating something within a couple of hours, even if it’s something small at first, like some nuts and a piece of fruit. At the same time, you can try eating a little less at night. Often people aren’t hungry in the morning because they eat a big meal or snack at night, but if you shift some things around, your appetite can adjust to the changes," she says. "Eating in the morning is in tune with how your body functions best."