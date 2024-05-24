IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Healthy protein-packed meals for the start of summer: smoothies, frittatas and more

Celebrating the unofficial start to summer with pasta salads, lettuce wraps, rice bowls and more refreshing goodies.
Spinach Ricotta Frittata
Morgan Baker / TODAY
By Samantha Cassetty, RD

If your goal is to eat healthier this summer, we’ve got you covered with numerous nutrition strategies in this week’s plan. For breakfast, you’ll get plenty of protein — which keeps you fuller for longer periods of time — and when eaten at breakfast, may help minimize cravings later in the day. Hearty plant-forward lunches reduce your meat consumption while keeping you satisfied. And the range of dinners show how easy seasonings can elevate any dish, so healthy meals pack a flavorful punch.

