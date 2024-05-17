Healthy comfort foods: One-pot orzo and meatballs, smoothie bowls and more

Welcome to Start TODAY. Sign up for our Start TODAY newsletter to receive daily inspiration sent to your inbox — and join us on Instagram!

This week’s meals center around vegetables, fruits, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats, like extra virgin olive oil. But the theme is convenience, showing you how to nourish your body without spending endless hours in the kitchen. You’ll find many of our favorite easy staples, like eggs, tuna, canned beans, chicken and low-sugar barbecue sauce. From a Greek Egg Scramble to a Barbecue Chicken Quinoa Salad to Sheet Pan Flounder, you’ll enjoy healthy meals that take little effort.