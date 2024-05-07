What's the healthiest Starbucks drink? Dietitians share their top 5 picks

A daily stop at Starbucks can give you the extra pep in your step you need to get through the day. Not only does the popular coffee chain have a wide array of caffeinated beverages, but it’s also home to many high-calorie and sugary drinks. Some of the drinks at Starbucks have as many calories as a snack or meal. That’s why it’s important to enter the coffee shop armed with the knowledge of how to choose the healthiest Starbucks drinks.

We asked two registered dietitians to choose their favorite healthy drinks at Starbucks. And don’t worry — you can order more than just black coffee. Their responses spanned from teas to espresso drinks and even included a sweet treat or two.

What to look for in a healthy Starbucks drink

Dietitians agree that certain elements determine the nutritional value of a drink at Starbucks.

“I tend to choose those that include a greater portion of black coffee versus creamers, milks and syrups,” says registered dietitian and author Elizabeth Shaw. She adds that these drinks supply a caffeine fix without overdoing it on calories, saturated fat or sugar. (Examples of drinks that have more calories and sugar include Frappucinos and lattes with syrups or whipped cream.)

Registered dietitian Mandy Enright agrees, adding, “Anything that comes in a ready-to-mix powder, such as the matcha or chai, is also one to watch out for because these tend to have sugar mixed into the powders, making it much harder to customize and remove those sweeteners.” Enright also points out that the Starbucks website and app are transparent with their ingredients and nutrition info, so use these tools to assess your favorite drink. In addition, look for opportunities to make customizations that can reduce calories, saturated fat and added sugars.

5 healthy drinks at Starbucks

It’s safe to have up to 400 milligrams of caffeine per day (or about 4-cups of coffee daily). As a matter of fact, drinking coffee can be beneficial for your heart, brain and waist. So feel free to stop by Starbucks to pick up these healthy drinks.

A latte is a combination of espresso with milk. “I love a latte because half of it is milk, so you’re getting a good source of protein and some nutrients, like vitamin D and calcium, along with a caffeine jolt,” says Enright. She recommends opting for low-fat milk to keep calories down. If you follow a plant-based diet, choose soy milk for a similar protein content.

This zero-calorie and unsweetened iced tea combines hibiscus, lemongrass and apple, giving it a hint of sweetness. Enright says the hibiscus supplies antioxidants that ward off inflammation.

This is Shaw's staple order at Starbucks. “It gives me the caffeine fix I crave first thing in the morning,” says Shaw. She adds a splash of oat milk and one pump of sugar-free vanilla syrup to create a creamy and sweet drink with fewer than 30 calories.

And there’s no harm in jazzing up the Americano, Shaw says: “Some people aren’t a fan of the sugar-free syrups since they contain the non-nutritive sweetener, sucralose, but there is no danger or concern in consuming this ingredient in moderation.”

Try a hot or cold green tea for a slightly lower caffeine boost than coffee. Green tea has L-theanine, an amino acid with calming effects, and polyphenols that have anti-inflammatory benefits, says Enright. This refreshing beverage is naturally unsweetened and calorie-free.

Another option is the iced peach green tea, which is sweetened with a juice blend. It has 60 calories and 12 grams of sugar, so it's better to save this as a refreshing treat on a hot summer day, rather than an everyday item.

Nitro cold brew is slow-steeped for 20 hours and infused with nitrogen as it comes out of the tap. This creamy cold brew is slightly sweetened with vanilla cream to satisfy your tastebuds and offer a caffeine fix. Shaw points out that it has more caffeine (265 milligrams) than a typical cup of coffee, so she recommends making sure it aligns with your normal caffeine intake.

“Unlike the other sweetened beverages, this has just 4 grams of sugar and only 70 calories, so it’s a fun beverage to incorporate into your meal plan without wreaking havoc on your blood sugars,” says Shaw. Or, if you prefer an unsweetened nitro cold brew, Starbucks has one that is just 5 calories.

Healthiest Starbucks foods

Looking for breakfast to go with your morning coffee run, you may want to grab one of Starbucks many delicious-looking pastries or breakfast sandwiches. But this is another area where you should be careful what you order and lean on the nutritional info on the Starbucks website or in the store.

Some of the healthiest fast foods at Starbucks include rolled and steel-cut oatmeal and the egg and cheddar protein box, TODAY.com previously reported.