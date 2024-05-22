The milk section of the supermarket can be downright confusing and overwhelming. Store shelves are flooded with many “milk” options, including multiple dairy varieties and countless plant-based choices.

The average American consumes about 130 pounds of milk product per year and milk substitutes accounted for three billion dollars of revenue in the United States in 2020 — and by 2025 that number is predicted to increase to almost four billion.

Clearly, milk is a staple in the American diet, and choosing a healthy one can benefit your health. To help you navigate the dairy aisle, we've rounded up the healthiest milk options, including our top two picks and a few other noteworthy nutritious options.

What is the healthiest milk?

It’s hard to pick just one for the top spot, so here are two options that are nutritious, accessible and suitable for many different diets.

Cow’s milk

The word “milk” is synonymous with dairy, and although it gets a bad rap, cow’s milk tops the list in terms of nutrition. One 8-ounce glass of milk has 8 grams of protein, as well as 13 other essential vitamins and minerals. That’s why the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recommends all adults get 3 servings of dairy daily.

Cow’s milk is known for its high concentration of calcium and Vitamin D. The two nutrients work together to support bone health. It also contains B vitamins, Vitamin A and potassium, nutrients that contribute to metabolism, energy, eyesight and blood pressure.

There are several varieties of cow’s milk, including skim, 1%, 2% and whole. All types have the same amount of protein, but the fat and calorie content changes. Here are the nutrition breakdowns for 1 cup of milk (8 ounces):

Skim: 80 calories; 8 grams of protein; no fat

80 calories; 8 grams of protein; no fat 1%: 100 calories; 8 grams of protein; 2 grams of fat

100 calories; 8 grams of protein; 2 grams of fat 2%: 120 calories; 8 grams of protein; 5 grams of fat

120 calories; 8 grams of protein; 5 grams of fat Whole milk: 150 calories; 8 grams of protein; 8 grams of fat

Cow’s milk contains a simple sugar called lactose. According to the National Institutes of Health, 36% of people in the United States have a problem digesting lactose. For these people, drinking milk may cause bloating, diarrhea or gas, so non-dairy milk may be a better option.

Soy milk

Soy milk tops the list of healthiest non-dairy milks. It stacks up to cow’s milk in the protein department, with 8 grams of protein per 8-ounces. Many brands fortify soy milk with calcium and Vitamin D, but be sure to shake it well before drinking since these nutrients can settle to the bottom of the container.

Soy is a solid substitute for those with nut or dairy allergies, but some people suffer from soy allergies, too. It has a neutral taste, so it’s ideal for mixing with cereals, smoothies or oatmeal or using in baked goods.

Other healthy milks

Pea milk

Many milk alternatives containing nuts present issues for individuals with both a dairy intolerance and a nut allergy. Enter pea milk. It’s surprisingly creamy but the truth is, in its unflavored form, there is a very real, faint pea-like taste that may be difficult for traditional milk lovers to swallow.

That said, pea milk has similar nutrition stats as soy milk, with 8 grams of protein per 8 ounces. Most brands are fortified with calcium, potassium, vitamin A and vitamin D. Some varieties even have almost half of your daily calcium needs. But every brand is different, so read the label.

Almond milk

This nut-based milk is low in calories (40 calories per cup) and has a slightly nutty and sweet taste. Almond milk combines almonds and water, so it has a thinner consistency than most milks. It also has virtually no protein, but it’s usually fortified with Vitamin D and calcium.

Look for the unsweetened version of almond milk. You may even find unsweetened versions of vanilla and chocolate almond milk.

Hemp milk

Derived from hemp seeds rich in plant-based omega-3 fatty acid called alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), this milk is beneficial for reducing risk of heart disease and inflammation. Hemp milk is higher in fat content than other milk alternatives but it makes up for it with a hefty dose of calcium.

It’s low in protein, with 2 grams per 8 ounces, and has about 45 calories per cup. Hemp milk has a grassy or earthy flavor, making it an acquired taste.

What about oat milk?

Nutrition varies from brand to brand, but on average, an 8-ounce glass of unsweetened oat milk has 120 calories, 5g fat, 3g protein, 16g of carbohydrates, 1g of fiber and 350 mg of calcium. Compared to other plant milks, like almond milk, it’s higher in calories and carbohydrates. Compared to whole cow’s milk, oat milk has about 30 fewer calories and less protein and fat.

It’s much creamier than many other plant-based milks, and it has a neutral flavor. All in all, it’s higher in calories than many other milks and only offers a little bit of fiber and calcium. If you like oat milk for the taste, go for it, but it’s certainly not the healthiest milk around.