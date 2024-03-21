What is the healthiest Girl Scout cookie? Dietitians share their favorites

It’s officially that time of year: Girl Scout cookie season. Sold by young members of the organization, Girl Scout cookies have been around for more than 100 years. The profits from the sales stay local and fund the troop adventures, like camping trips, museum visits and more.

Once you get your hands on a coveted box, you may be tempted to eat an entire box of cookies in one sitting. But nutrition experts say there is a healthier way to approach these desserts.

Nicole Rodriguez, registered dietitian and Girl Scout Troop Leader says that you shouldn’t miss out on the cookies that are truly your favorite. Cara Harbstreet, registered dietitian and owner of Street Smart Nutrition, thinks similarly and notes that Girl Scout cookies are familiar, so give yourself permission to look forward to eating them.

“As with many treats, portion control is the name of the game when it comes to Girl Scout Cookies, (and) no one feels good after mindlessly scarfing down an entire sleeve,” says Rodriguez. She suggests freezing half the box and dividing the remaining cookies into individual 2 cookie servings in snack bags. “These portions offer a prime opportunity to savor the flavor, texture and aroma of your preferred cookie mindfully,” she says.

Harbstreet adds that “just because you eat something with added sugar doesn’t mean your whole diet has been derailed,” says Harbstreet. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends aiming for 50 grams (or less) of added sugar per day. “That allows plenty of room to enjoy the occasional cookie or two,” says Harbstreet.

Since both dietitians agree that you shouldn’t deprive yourself of a cookie, here are the ones they say have the most nutritional upside.

Tagalongs (Peanut Butter Patties)

“While no one is likely eating Girl Scout cookies for the protein or fiber content, these have slightly more than other types with 3 grams of protein and 1 gram of fiber per serving (2 cookies),” says Harbstreet. “Tagalongs rank high for their satisfaction factor; this chocolate-covered peanut butter patty with crispy cookie is the most texturally diverse, making it easier to stick to the allotted serving size,” says Rodriguez.

Toffee-tastic

“These cookies feature crunchy toffee bits, making them delightfully sweet, even with less added sugar than some other Girl Scout cookie varieties,” says Harbstreet. Plus, they’re made with rice flour, so they are gluten-free for those who need to avoid gluten in their diet. Rodriguez adds that they are relatively low in added sugar, with 7 grams per two-cookie serving.

Lemonades

If chocolate isn’t your thing, you may prefer these lightly-iced lemon-flavored shortbread cookies. “They’re one of several vegan options and have a slightly lower fat content per serving than other cookies,” says Harbstreet.

Toast-Yay!

The toast-shaped cookies taste like yummy syrup-covered French toast. A sweet cookie coated in light icing, this cookie surprisingly has less added sugar than some of the other options, with 10 grams per two cookies.

Trefoils

“Relatively low in saturated fat and delivering the most cookies per serving, Trefoils are one of my top picks,” says Rodriguez. These iconic shortbread cookies are one of the only picks that have 4 cookies per serving size. They’re also the lowest in added sugar with 5 grams per serving.

Do-si-dos

“These hefty little sandwich cookies offer 2.5g (good) monounsaturated fat per serving,” says Rodriguez. And a serving is three cookies, with 1 gram of fiber and 3 grams of protein, two nutrients that can help fill you up.

Thin Mints

A serving size of Thin Mints is 4 cookies, which is good for anyone who likes to snack on a couple of cookies. These chocolate and mint crispy cookies have 160 calories per 4 cookies, which is nutritionally similar to just 2 of some of the other cookie varieties.