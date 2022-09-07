Guy Fieri will always have a passion for indulgent comfort food, but the celebrity chef is more interested in eating healthy these days.

The "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" star opened up about the dietary and lifestyle changes he made for his family in a new interview with People and offered a glimpse into the healthy habits that have him feeling better than ever.

“I’ve changed my lifestyle in the last couple years — what I eat, when I eat, how I eat. I don’t want to be one of those guys that burns up through the tunnel,” Fieri said.

Every morning, the 54-year-old wakes up at 6 a.m. to work out, and he recently decided to reserve alcoholic beverages just for the weekend. Like many parents, the father of two was inspired to focus on his health so he can be there for his two sons Ryder, 16, and Hunter, 26.

“I’m in better shape now than I was when I was 30. I don’t want to die young. I want to be around for my kids. I want to be around for Hunter and Ryder’s kids,” he explained.

Fieri has found success with intermittent fasting and follows a diet that's mostly free of carbs and meat.

“I don’t eat until noon. At first I was worried it would make me sluggish, but my body learned the routine, and my energy increased,” the celebrity chef, who works with a nutritionist, said.

Of course, filming a show like "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" isn't always easy when you're following a diet. But Fieri has discovered that it's all about moderation.

“Everybody thinks I chug down the whole cheeseburger,” he said. “I’ll try two items in a restaurant, three restaurants in a day. By the time I’ve had two bites of each food, I’m full.”

Last year, the 54-year-old surprised fans when he admitted that he adores salad during an interview with GQ.

“People always think that I must just eat deep-fried pizzas and cheeseburgers for lunch, but I’m a big salad fan, big sushi fan, and Thai food fan,” he said at the time.

In the same interview, Fieri revealed that he prefers to cook most of his meals at home and allows himself the occasional snack (he loves beef jerky and pretzels) so he doesn't feel deprived.

“I’m a big believer that if you’re going to eat something, eat the best. Don’t go waste yourself on some imposter. It’s got to be the real deal,” he said.