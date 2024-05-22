The French press exercise is a super effective way to tone the triceps. Here’s how to do it

Welcome to Start TODAY. Sign up for our Start TODAY newsletter to receive daily inspiration sent to your inbox — and join us on Instagram!

Training your upper body is essential in maintaining and improving your overall strength. The triceps are important for various movements such as pushing open a heavy door or lifting objects overhead.

While there are some go-to exercises we tend to lean on to tone the tricep (like kickbacks and dips), there are no shortage of ways to mix it up when it comes to working the tricep muscles.

The French press is an effective move that has become popular. By standing or sitting inclined on a bench and extending a weight or dumbbell overhead, you engage the muscles at the back of your arms. This exercise helps to tone and sculpt your triceps, giving your arms a more defined and muscular appearance.

What does the French press exercise do for the body?

The French press is an exercise for targeting and strengthening your triceps while also working the shoulders, low back, core and even your glutes if performed while standing. By regularly incorporating the French press into your workout routine, you will enhance your overall upper-body strength and make daily activities easier.

As you perform the exercise, you need to engage your shoulder muscles to stabilize the weight and maintain proper form. This can help reduce the risk of shoulder injuries and enhance your overall shoulder strength and stability.

Common mistakes people make when doing the French press

While performing the French press there are a few issues with form that can occur. Attempting this exercise with a weight that is too heavy can add stress to the elbows and shoulders, causing injury to your joints. While standing, be sure not to let your back arch as you are lowering the weights down behind your head, which puts undue stress on the low back. Another issue is letting the elbows flare out. In order to maintain focus on the triceps, it is important that the elbows remain tucked in and close together.

How to do a modified French press

To modify the French press, we perform the exercise with less range of motion by lying on the floor. Begin on your back with a dumbbell in each hand, slight bend in the elbow, hands toward the ceiling and palms facing forward. Slowly bring both dumbbells down to either side of your head until the dumbbells touch or almost touch the floor. Slowly bring your hands back up toward the ceiling into the starting position.

How to perform the French press exercise

When you're ready to attempt the full move, follow these steps:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and hold a light dumbbell in each hand. Raise your dumbbells toward the ceiling maintaining a slight bend in the elbows with your palms facing forward and dumbbells touching to maintain a close grip. Make sure your elbows are pointed forward and not flaring out. Keep your upper body still and slowly lower the dumbbells down behind your head toward your neck. Pause at the bottom and then slowly bring your arms back up to the starting position. Repeat 10 times.

Exercises to help you perform the French Press

These other exercises will help you build strength in your triceps before attempting the French press.

Close grip chest press

Begin lying on your back with a dumbbell in each hand. Bring both weights to rest lightly on your chest with palms facing each other and weights lightly touching. Continue pushing the dumbbells together as you slowly raise both hands toward the ceiling until your arms are straight. Lower back down and repeat.

Tricep kickback

Stand with your feet as wide as your hips, knees slightly bent. Hold one weight in each hand, and let your arms hang down toward your sides. Hinge at the hips so that your chest is tilted down toward the ground. Hug your elbows into your sides and pull your elbows up into a row. From here, keep the elbows stationary and extend the forearms back into the tricep kickback. Come back to the row position and then repeat the kickback.

Tricep pushup

Starting in a plank position, pull your naval in toward your spine and make sure your shoulders are over your wrists. Bend the elbows straight back hugging them into your sides (as opposed to flared out to the sides in a traditional pushup.) Press down through the hands to come up to the starting position.

Pulsing arm kickback

Stand upright with a dumbbell in each hand and the weights hanging down by your sides. Flip the palms so that they face the back of the room. Press the arms back toward the wall behind you, and then come back to center. Repeat at a moderate pace.