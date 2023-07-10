Welcome to Start TODAY. Sign up for our Start TODAY newsletter to join the monthly challenge and receive daily inspiration sent to your inbox.

When it comes to finding the motivation to exercise, we’re up against plenty of obstacles. A jam-packed schedule, lack of sleep, and that comfy couch calling your name at the end of a long day can all make it difficult to commit to a workout routine.

And during the summer months, hot temperatures are yet another deterrent keeping us inside on the couch.

But there are things you can do to make that steamy outdoor walk or run a little more comfortable and help your body recover faster afterward.

TODAY fitness contributor Stephanie Mansour shared her top tips for staying safe and cool while exercising this summer.

What to do before you work out in the heat

Before you even start exercising there are things you can do that will help you beat the heat.

Consider your schedule. “Pay attention to when it will be sunniest and hottest during the day,” said Mansour. “You may have to shift your workout earlier in the morning or later in the evening when the sun is starting to set.”

“Pay attention to when it will be sunniest and hottest during the day,” said Mansour. “You may have to shift your workout earlier in the morning or later in the evening when the sun is starting to set.” Choose your clothing wisely. “ When working out, it feels warmer than when you’re at rest, so dress lighter than you may think. This is for indoor and outdoor workouts. Even if you’re working out inside, the humidity may be higher,” said Mansour. She also recommended wearing loose clothing to promote better airflow around your body and allow sweat to evaporate, and opting for breathable fabrics in light colors, which allow heat to reflect off instead of absorb.

When working out, it feels warmer than when you’re at rest, so dress lighter than you may think. This is for indoor and outdoor workouts. Even if you’re working out inside, the humidity may be higher,” said Mansour. She also recommended wearing loose clothing to promote better airflow around your body and allow sweat to evaporate, and opting for breathable fabrics in light colors, which allow heat to reflect off instead of absorb. What to eat and drink: “Pay attention to hydration before the workout — it’ll help you feel cooler when you start exercising,” said Mansour. “For outdoor summer workouts, I would advise to drink 8 ounces 20-30 minutes before exercising. Avoid hot workouts after eating a large meal — your body’s energy will be going towards digestion instead of towards helping cool you down.”

Tips for working out in hot temperatures

While you’re exercising in the heat, your focus should be on staying hydrated and listening to your body — and knowing when it’s time to slow down or take a break.

Hydrate: Aim to drink 8 ounces of cold water for every 15 minutes of exercise, advised Mansour. “Consider investing in a water bottle that keeps your water cold or knowing stops along the way where you can get a drink.”

Aim to drink 8 ounces of cold water for every 15 minutes of exercise, advised Mansour. “Consider investing in a water bottle that keeps your water cold or knowing stops along the way where you can get a drink.” Listen to your body. “Pay attention to what your body is telling you. This is less about feeling hot and sweating more than usual — that’s a given! But telltale signs that you need to rest and take a break include feeling muscle cramps, nausea, dizziness or light-headedness,” said Mansour. “You don’t have to stop, but take a break, hydrate and find some shade to cool down. Then, listen to your body. If you’re too fatigued to continue, that’s OK. But if you just need a break and are ready to continue on, go ahead.”

How to cool down after you work out in the heat

Once your workout is complete, there are things you can do to help your body cool down. Follow Mansour’s four-step cool-down routine: