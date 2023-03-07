The egg workout is a great way to fit ‘exercise snacks’ into your day

Celebrity trainer Ngo Okafor joined the 3rd Hour of TODAY to teach us the “Hard Boiled Egg Workout.” This egg-cellent workout is programed to be done in the time it takes to boil and egg. Okafor says it’s a great short workout — or "exercise snack."

The egg is optional, but if you do boil an egg while you're working out, you'll have a great post-workout snack on the ready. Pro tip: Okafor told hosts that the trick to timing this workout is to start moving as soon as you put the egg in the water.

Okafor is a boxing champion, so he incorporates punching into his workouts. Courtesy Inconoclast Fitness

The egg workout

Lateral Step Squat

Start with your feet shoulder width apart, step out to the right and squat and step back together. Repeat five times. Then step out to the left, squat, and step back together. Repeat five times.

Step Back Lunges

Start with your feet shoulder-width apart. Step your right leg back into a lunge. Bring the right leg forward into place. Repeat five times. Step the left back into a lunge. Bring the left leg forward into place. Repeat five times.

Air Punches

Start with your arms close to the sides of your body with the elbows bent. Your fists should be at about chin height — as though you're protecting your face. Punch the right arm straight forward. Bring the right arm back into place. Punch the left arm forward. Bring the left arm back into place. Repeat ten times.

Straight Arm Crunches

Start on your back with your arms extended in front of your face. Keep your gaze on your fingertips to help keep your neck steady. Engage your abdominal muscles and crunch up towards the ceiling or sky. When you crunch, extend your right hand past your left towards the sky. Then repeat, extending your left hand past your right. Alternate until you reach 10 total crunches.

Do this set of moves three times — or until your egg is ready!