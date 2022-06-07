A drug approved to treat type 2 diabetes can have another striking effect on the body: significant weight loss in people with obesity.

Once-weekly injections of tirzepatide provided “substantial and sustained reductions in body weight,” researchers reported in The New England Journal of Medicine over the weekend.

“We need this tool in the toolbox. There is vastly disproportionately less treatment for obesity as a chronic disease than other chronic diseases,” NBC news medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar said.

“It’s so important and so relevant. The majority of Americans are either overweight or obese.”

More than 2,500 adults with either a BMI of 30 or more, or a BMI of 27 or more and at least one weight-related complication, took part in a phase 3 double-blind, randomized, controlled trial. It compared three different doses of tirzepatide with a placebo. None of the participants had diabetes.

In addition to the drug, participants also received lifestyle interventions that included counseling sessions to help them eat healthy, balanced meals with a deficit of 500 calories per day, and exercise for at least 150 minutes per week.

After almost a year and a half, the participants lost on average of:

5 pounds on the placebo

35 pounds on the lowest dose of tirzepatide (5 milligrams)

49 pounds on the medium dose (10 milligrams)

52 pounds on the highest dose (15 milligrams)

The results are comparable to those doctors see with gastric bypass surgery, Azar noted, and higher than what has been observed with other drugs currently available on the market to treat obesity.

The clinical trial was financially supported by Eli Lilly, the maker of the drug.

More than 40% of American adults are considered obese, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Obesity treatment has traditionally focused on lifestyle changes, but obesity is a “complex” metabolic disease that makes it difficult to return to a lower weight without extra help, such as anti-obesity medications, the authors of the study wrote.

"The 'tides' are shifting, and there are now more options for people with obesity to lose weight," researchers added in an accompanying editorial in The New England Journal of Medicine.

The drug tested in the trial affects two important hormones that impact several areas of the body, Azar said. In the pancreas, it increases the release of insulin to reduce the patient's blood sugar levels. It also helps to suppress appetite and slows how fast the stomach is emptying so the patient feels full faster.

When it came to side effects, the drug was tolerated well, Azar said. The most frequently reported issues were gastrointestinal symptoms, such as nausea, diarrhea and constipation.

Last month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved tirzepatide as Mounjaro, a treatment for adults with type 2 diabetes. It has not yet been approved as an obesity treatment.

“We are looking forward to reviewing tirzepatide data with the FDA and discussing a potentially expedited path forward, and we should have an updated timeline by the end of the year,” said Maggie Pfeiffer, associate director of strategy and operations at Lilly Diabetes.

But the drug won’t ever be a substitute for diet and exercise, Azar cautioned. It’s also likely to be expensive: The drug approved for diabetes costs about $1,000 a month, she noted. Lilly is offering savings cards to reduce patient out-of-pocket costs, Pfeiffer said.