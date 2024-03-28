Country music superstar Carrie Underwood knows how to work a crowd and how to work hard to look and feel her best. At 41, Underwood prioritizes moving her body every day and making healthy choices to meet her fitness goals.

The eight-time Grammy Award winner has plenty on her plate these days. Between her Las Vegas residency, “Reflection," multiple creative ventures and raising two children, she's always on the move. But that doesn't stop her from prioritizing her health.

When it comes to her fitness and diet routines, Underwood has adopted a "do what you can" mindset. No matter how busy she gets, she still finds a way to move and nourish her body.

"I mean, just like everybody else, you fit it in. You fit in fitness wherever you can, right?," Underwood tells TODAY.com. "Some mornings I get to have a good long workout, some mornings it's a quick walk and some mornings, it's nothing," says Underwood.

Underwood says her favorite workout is circuit training, which involves rotating through various exercises— often a combination of strength, resistance and high-intensity cardio — targeting different parts of the body, often with short intervals in between.

“I feel like at the end of the day or at the end of my workout, my whole body has got gotten something,” says Underwood, who launched the Fit52 app in 2020. Underwood says she loves that circuit training routines are customizable and easy to modify if you are short on equipment or time. "There are (ways) to make it approachable and simple ... (but) maximize results," she says.

Underwood says she likes to make workouts as enjoyable as possible. Music, unsurprisingly, is a major part of what helps keep her motivated and push through tough workouts.

“I feel like it can definitely change your mood and help you get in a few more reps or move a little faster, and kind of give you that extra energy that you need," says Underwood.

Just like the rest of us, there are days when she can't squeeze a workout in. Over the years, Underwood says the biggest lesson she has learned about fitness is to make it work with the time or resources you have. “The most important thing is just to get moving," says Underwood.

"It's all about just doing anything you can, you know whether it's going for a walk or even playing outside with your kids — then it's double duty: you get to play with them, they get to play with you and you get to be active," says Underwood.

Underwood shares two sons, Isiah, 9, and Jacob, 5, with her retired Hockey pro husband Mike Fisher.

"Just fit it in, however you can, whenever you can, and it’ll add up."

Nutrition is also an important part of her life, and Underwood tries to make healthy choices to feel her best, especially during those times when she isn't able to work out as much as she wants.

“The things I do grab and eat along the way, I feel like that’s such an important part of it because even if I don’t have time to fit in some giant weightlifting session, I feel I can I can control a little more of what I’m putting in my body," says Underwood. She's recently partnered with the brand BODYARMOR and is the face of their new on-the-go hydration packs, FLASH IV sticks.

"Overall, keeping things as simple as possible is always the best. We live in a world right now where everything is ultra-processed and it seems like the easiest thing is to grab fast food," she says. Underwood tries to eat as many whole, nutritious foods as she can, including fruits, vegetables, nuts and eggs.

“I love veggies and fruit,” says Underwood, who is a longtime vegetarian.

The country music star makes simple swaps for healthier takes on classic comfort food dishes, like this "ugly" slow-cooker lasagna packed with fiber-rich vegetables and chocolate "nicecream" made out of frozen bananas.

Even when Underwood is busy and on the go, she says she tries to snack on fruits and nuts or opt for foods with as few ingredients as possible.

"Things that are very simple and nutritious, you'll never go wrong with that," says Underwood. "I feel like that's the best for your body and it makes you feel the best and then you can put your best foot forward."