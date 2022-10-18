This is one of the most common questions that my clients ask me when they start to level up their workout game. Usually people start off with just cardio or just strength training — or doing one one day and the other the next. But when you combine both types of exercise into the same workout, determining which to do first can be tricky!

Cardio can be a great starter or finisher to weight training. If you’re doing cardio at a higher intensity, you may use up a lot of energy leaving you tired during strength training. But if you’re going on a moderately paced walk, you probably won’t be too tired to do strength training afterwards.

The benefits of cardio before weights

Cardio before weight training will be the optimal choice if you want to increase endurance. This is because performing cardio takes energy from the energy stores needed to sustain aerobic or cardiovascular exercise.

Performing cardio pre-weight training enhances cardiovascular endurance. In addition, weight training with depleted energy stores also enhances muscular endurance. Striving to enhance endurance is an excellent goal for long-distance or marathon runners, as it improves fatigue resistance and develops slow-twitch muscle fibers needed for endurance-based sports.

Alternatively, instead of viewing your cardio first as improving endurance, you could view your cardio as a warm-up. For example, if you are walking at a moderate pace and not winded or physically tired after your walk, you could look at your walk as warm-up cardio before strength training.

The benefits of cardio after weights

Doing a cardio workout after weight training is ideal if you want to lose fat and get stronger. Building muscle mass is also desirable for fat loss goals as it has been proven to promote a faster metabolism.

You’ll also hit the ground running with energy for strength training rather than showing up to this type of exercise already feeling physically tired.

If you’re somewhat new to exercising and currently in a routine, whether that be strength training or cardio, I encourage you to stick with what’s working. So if you feel motivated to do your 20-minute walk and you’re looking to add on strength training, do your walk since it’s already part of your routine. Then you can add on strength training.

Or, if you’re doing strength training with weights now, and you’re looking to step it up with your workouts, then tack on a cardio session after you’re done with your weights.

The key is to work with your body and with your existing habits to continue making gains in your overall health!

