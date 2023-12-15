Welcome to Start TODAY. Sign up for our Start TODAY newsletter to receive daily inspiration sent to your inbox — and join us on Instagram!

In January 2021, after Melissa Spells, 53, went in for her annual mammogram, she got a frightening diagnosis — breast cancer. She felt like her weight played a part in her diagnosis, she tells TODAY.com.

At the time, she weighed 330 pounds. Years earlier, she had been a fit runner for her high school track team, but she had seen her weight increase as an adult.

Over the years, she gave birth to three daughters, and, like many busy moms, her weight climbed with each pregnancy. “My last daughter was born in 2007, and around then, my weight just skyrocketed,” she says.

Working nights didn’t give her much time to focus on healthy eating. “I would just grab quick breakfasts and consume them without thought,” she says.

When Melissa Spells was diagnosed with breast cancer, she weighed 330 pounds. Courtesy Melissa Spells

She faced a range of health issues

Breast cancer wasn’t the only health problem possibly linked to Spells’ weight. She had sleep apnea, prediabetes, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and a lot of back pain.

“I would hesitate to go any distance because of my back pain,” she says. “I had to lean over on shopping carts or even use the motorized scooter to get around the aisles in stores because my back was in such pain.”

Spells’ cancer diagnosis scared her into losing weight and improving her health. “I realized that this was life or death. It wasn’t just me needing to lose weight and thinking I had all the time in the world,” she says.

She’s lost 110 pounds, and all those health problems are now in her past. Here’s how she did it.

Once unable to shop without a motorized scooter, physical activity is now a regular part of Spells' routine. Courtesy Melissa Spells

Breast cancer treatment came first

Spells, who works as a care coordinator at Jamaica Hospital, relied on her faith to help her cope with her diagnosis. “I needed to include God and Jesus in my journey, whatever it was going to be. For me, that was important. If it wasn’t for my spirituality, I would not have attained the strength I needed,” she says.

She wanted to get started right away with aggressive breast cancer treatment. With her husband and her sister by her side, she had multiple appointments with specialists, and three surgeries to remove the cancer within three months. Later, she had radiation therapy as well.

A support group, bariatric surgery and lifestyle changes

NewYork–Presbyterian Hospital, where Spells was treated , offers the Breast Cancer and Obesity Lifestyle Development (BOLD) program. It’s designed to help breast cancer survivors become physically and mentally healthy and to reduce their risk of cancer recurring.

Spells’ doctor, Dr. Lauren Elreda, encouraged her to join the program and through it, Spells started working with a dietitian to make changes to her diet. “I like to eat different foods. When you go out, all the choices are so tempting. She helped me focus on what to eat and what not to eat, and taught me to pick healthier things. Better choices are out there. I just have to have self-control,” she says.

After some hesitation, Spells also decided to have weight-loss surgery. “My doctor encouraged me to be bold and to move forward with that decision,” she says. “I had that surgery on December 29, 2021. I started the year off on a not-so-good feeling, so I wanted the year to end on a high note,” she says.

The BOLD program also helped Spells add physical activity to her life. She started slowly with some yoga. “It was a struggle for me to do the simple moves, and I came to realize I was in really bad shape,” she says.

Along with yoga, she started walking, going to the gym and taking Zumba classes. And she’s recently returned to the sport she loved in high school, running.

She trained enough that she recently ran the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer three-mile fundraiser. “I could run it due to the simple start of walking, then graduating to Zumba, then doing my little runs. That’s where I’m at with my physical activity now. I just get up and go,” she says.

Spells now weighs 212 pounds and recently ran a three-mile race to raise funds for the American Cancer Society. Courtesy Travis Curry / Weill Cornell Medicine

Non-scale victories: How her life has changed

I’m living a life that is something I could only imagine before, sitting on the couch. Melissa Spells

“I’m living a life that is something I could only imagine before, sitting on the couch. Now I’m on the go. I am able to run. It’s amazing. It’s life-changing,” she says. “I couldn’t have done it without my village, which consists of Jesus, my immediate family, my church family, my NewYork–Presbyterian family and the BOLD program.”

Spells makes sure to prioritize her health. “I’m a little bit selfish now. Sometimes after work, I’m home a little late, and my family has to help out with dinner,” she says.

Her daughters, now 23, 18 and 15, understand the diet she needs to follow since she’s had weight-loss surgery — mostly protein, vegetables and salads with minimal carbs. They help keep her accountable.

Spells weighs 212 pounds now and hopes to reach her goal weight of 185 to 190 by the end of the year. She says, “Don’t be afraid to make healthy lifestyle changes. Don’t let outside obstacles be in your way. Move them aside and press forward to better health. Don’t let anything stop you. Your life may depend on it.”