10 deltoid exercises to tone and strengthen your shoulders

You likely don’t think much about the deltoid muscles — or perhaps don't even know what they are. But if you’ve ever had a goal of toning the shoulders, then you’ve definitely done exercises that target this muscle.

The deltoid is a large muscle that covers the top of each shoulder joint. The deltoids are comprised of three parts: the anterior, middle and posterior deltoid. These fibers cover the upper arms to provide the round shape we’re accustomed to. But beyond aesthetics, the deltoid muscle also protects the shoulder joint, preventing injuries, and improves posture.

Having strong deltoids can also help you perform everyday movements with ease, like carrying groceries, lifting up a child or object off of the ground, and even making your bed!

Here are 10 exercises to build up the deltoids, enhancing the mobility and strength of the shoulder and upper body overall, while also improving your physique.

Dumbbell shoulder press

Stand with feet hip-distance apart. Hold a dumbbell in each hand. Raise the dumbbells so that your arms are in a goal-post position at shoulder height with palms facing away from you. This is your starting position. Engaging your core to remain stable through each repetition, push the dumbbells overhead. Slowly return back to the starting position. Repeat for 10 repetitions.

Front raise

Stand with feet hip-distance apart. Hold a dumbbell in each hand. Engage your core to maintain stability. With palms facing behind you, extend your arms straight up and out in front of you until you reach shoulder height. Slowly return back to the starting position. Repeat for 10 repetitions.

Lateral raise

Stand with feet hip-distance apart. Hold a dumbbell in each hand. Allow your arms to rest at your sides, palms facing your body. Then, extend your arms straight out to the sides, up and away from your body to about shoulder height. Slowly return back to the starting position. Repeat for 10 repetitions.

Neutral grip shoulder press

Stand with feet hip-distance apart. Hold a dumbbell in each hand. Bring the dumbbells up so that they are level with your ears, bending the elbows and turning both palms in toward each other (facing your head). Extend your arms up above your head until your elbows are no longer bent. Slowly return back to the starting position. Repeat for 10 repetitions.

Neutral grip front raise

With a dumbbell in each hand, allow your arms to hang naturally by your sides. Engage your abdominal muscles and keep your back straight. With palms facing each other, lift the weights up until your arms are extended straight out in front of you and shoulder height. Slowly lower the weights back down to the starting position. Repeat for 10 repetitions.

Angled shoulder press

Stand with feet hip-distance apart. Hold a dumbbell in each hand. Bring the dumbbells to shoulder height, and rotate them outward at a 45-degree angle with your elbows tucked into your sides. Extend your arms up above your head until your elbows are no longer bent. Slowly return back to the starting position. Repeat for 10 repetitions.

Y-raises

Stand with feet hip-distance apart. Hold a dumbbell in each hand. Allow your arms to fall naturally to your sides. Turn your palms so that they are facing out to the sides at a 45-degree angle. With a slight bend in your elbows, raise your arms up and out at your sides until you reach shoulder height, forming a wide “Y”. Maintain palms facing away from you the whole movement. Slowly lower back to the starting position. Repeat for 10 repetitions.

Plank up-downs

This exercise targets your shoulders and core — and hits a lot of other muscles in the body for full-body engagement! Start in a full plank on your hands. Engage your core to prevent your hips from swaying as you go about this movement. Slowly lower your left elbow to the floor. Then, lower your right elbow. You should now be in an elbow plank. Next, place your left hand on the mat, then your right hand, to return to a full plank position. Repeat for 10 repetitions.

Pushups

Start in a full plank position with hands on the floor beneath your shoulders. Engage your core and drive your elbows out to the sides as you lower your body toward the floor. Press through your hands to drive back up to plank position. Repeat for 10 positions.

Single arm cross body front raise

Stand with feet hip-distance apart. Hold a dumbbell in each hand with palms facing away from your body. Starting with your right hand, raise your arm up and across your body, engaging your core and keeping your arm straight. Slowly return back to the starting position. Perform with the left arm. Continue alternating, repeat for 10 repetitions on each side.

