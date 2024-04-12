Arugula, sometimes called “rocket,” is a bitter leafy green often used in Mediterranean cuisine. It’s a healthy base for salads, a delicious topper for pizza, or even a replacement for fresh herbs in a pesto or green dip. But what are the benefits of eating arugula?

It’s full of beneficial plant compounds and inflammation-fighting antioxidants, making it an incredibly healthy part of the diet. The nutrients in arugula may reduce the risk of serious diseases, like heart disease, cancer and cognitive decline.

The leafy green Americans know as arugula has several different names in other countries. In the United Kingdom, it’s referred to as rocket. Many think this name originated from the Northern Italian word “ruchetta,” which later became “roquette” in France. The word “arugula” is probably an Americanized version of the traditional Italian word “rucola,” which Italian immigrants introduced to the U.S.

Here's what to know about arugula's nutrition and easy ways to incorporate more of it into your diet.

Arugula nutrition facts

One cup of arugula has:

● 5 calories

● 1 gram protein

● 1 gram carbohydrates

● 0 grams fiber

● 22 micrograms vitamin K (18% daily value)

Health benefits of eating arugula

A one-cup serving of arugula is low in calories and other nutrients, but it does have substantial amounts of vitamin K. This essential vitamin is necessary for blood clotting, bone health and heart health.

The other major health benefits come from nutrients not on the food label. Arugula is a cruciferous vegetable, which has many plant compounds and antioxidants. One compound, glucosinolates, exhibits anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects that may prevent various diseases.

A 2021 review in Frontiers states that glucosinolates may protect against cardiovascular disease by lowering blood pressure or improving triglyceride levels. A meta-analysis confirmed these results, stating that eating leafy greens may reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by up to 15%.

In addition, these compounds may exert a positive effect on neurological conditions, such as depression, schizophrenia, autism, Alzheimer’s disease and multiple sclerosis. However, the study authors note that most of the research on glucosinolates has been performed in animals.

Another compound in arugula, isothiocyanates, may inhibit the multiplication of cancer cells, according to a study in mice. However, animal studies do not always translate human results and more research is necessary to know the full impact of these plant compounds on human health.

Lastly, one cup of arugula has trace amounts of vitamin A, vitamin C, folate, magnesium and potassium, making it a nutritious leafy green to add to your meal plan for heart and immune health. Bonus points for using arugula as the base of your salad and going over the recommended one-cup serving size.

Are there side effects to eating arugula?

Arugula is perfectly safe to eat for most people. But people who are on certain blood thinners need to limit their intake of vitamin K, since this vitamin interferes with how these medications work. If you’re on a blood thinner, ask your doctor if it’s OK to eat leafy greens and how much is acceptable in a day.

Is it healthier to eat arugula raw or cooked?

It’s much more common to eat arugula raw than cooked. But is one healthier than the other? In general, some nutrients will be lost in the cooking process, but it’s not enough to be of concern, and it also depends on how you cook the greens. Sautéeing in oil may help balance the bitterness and improve vitamin K absorption.

How to wash and store arugula

Arugula grows in sandy soil, making it notoriously sandy and difficult to clean. If you buy a bag of arugula, it has probably been triple-washed before bagging, and you don’t have to worry about the cleanliness. However, a fresh bunch of arugula from the farmer’s market or supermarket may be very sandy.

To clean it properly, soak the arugula in cold water for a few minutes in a salad spinner, drain it and spin it. Repeat this process two or three times until all the sand drains from the lettuce. Arugula also wilts quickly, so store it in a container with a paper towel to soak up any excess moisture. Store it in the fridge and consume within 3-7 days.

How to balance arugula’s bitterness

Arugula has a peppery taste that may not be a crowd-pleaser. That said, this leafy green's bitterness pairs nicely with foods of varying tastes and textures. For instance, try an arugula salad with some seasonal fresh fruit and a creamy cheese. The combination of sweet and peppery is really delightful. Or blend arugula into a creamy dip or dressing to get your greens in and balance out the flavor.

Healthy arugula recipes

Try adding arugula to your weekly meal plan to reap the health benefits of this beautiful green. Here are some simple and healthy ways to incorporate more arugula into your diet.