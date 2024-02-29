Love them or hate them, sardines are having a moment. On TikTok, the humble canned fish has been rebranded from a doomsday pantry staple to a trendy snack, which might have you wondering whether sardines are healthy.

Sardines are small, nutrient-rich fish that are smoked or cooked then canned, often with the skin and bones. They are an inexpensive, shelf-stable seafood item.

Compared to canned tuna, sardines often get a bad rap, especially in the United States. However, sardines are a staple of the traditional cuisine in many parts of Europe and Asia. In Portugal and Spain, for example, tinned fish, or “conservas,” are a delicacy.

Whether eaten from the can or used to top pasta or rice, sardines are underrated and delicious. But what about their nutritional value?

Are sardines healthy for you? How do they stack up to tuna and other canned fishes? We spoke to experts about the health benefits of sardines, potential risks and the healthiest type you can buy.

Canned sardines nutrition

The nutritional overview of canned sardines will vary depending on the type of sardines, how they are processed, what they're packed in, added ingredients and the brand.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture database, one serving (or about a half-cup drained) of the average store-bought sardines packed in oil provides about:

200 calories

22 grams of protein

13 grams of fat

0 grams of carbohydrates

0 grams of fiber

0 grams of sugar

250-350 milligrams of sodium

The standard serving size of sardines is one can, which is about 3 ounces or 85 grams. Canned sardines can be eaten whole, as the bones are small and soft enough to digest.

In addition to protein and healthy fats, sardines are rich in vitamin D, vitamin B12, calcium, phosphorus and selenium, Julia Zumpano, registered dietitian with the Cleveland Clinic’s Center for Human Nutrition, tells TODAY.com. They're also packed with potassium, iron, zinc and choline.

Are sardines a good source of protein?

Sardines are an excellent source of protein, Frances Largeman-Roth, a registered dietitian nutritionist, tells TODAY.com.

Just one can packs more than 20 grams of it. Healthy adults should consume 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight daily, TODAY.com previously reported. For an adult weighing 150 pounds, that’s about 54 grams of protein per day.

Canned sardines are also very affordable, says Largeman-Roth, starting at around $3 per can — which will last for years unopened.

Are sardines good for weight loss?

"At 200 calories (or less) per serving, sardines are a low-calorie protein source," says Largeman-Roth.

The high protein content in sardines can help maintain the feeling of satiety or fullness and build lean muscle mass, which all support weight loss, says Zumpano. Sardines can also help stabilize blood sugar and boost metabolism, TODAY.com previously reported.

"They are an oily fish, which are (often) canned in oil, which means they contain even more fat, but the fat in the sardines themselves (has) proven benefits," says Zumpano.

Health benefits of sardines

There's a reason fish is recommended as a part of a nutritious diet, and sardines often top the list of the healthiest seafoods.

Sardines are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA), a type of polyunsaturated fat with many health benefits, the experts note. Just one can can provide two grams of omega-3s, one of the highest levels of omega-3 of any fish, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The fatty acids and nutrients in sardines can help support heart, brain, skin and immune health.

Sardines for heart health

The high omega-3 content in sardines makes them a heart-healthy food. “Numerous studies have found that omega-3s help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease," says Largeman-Roth.

"Omega-3s have been proven to lower blood triglycerides, decrease blood pressure, and prevent platelet aggregation (stickiness of platelets)," says Zumpano. Foods high in omega-3s can also help increase good HDL cholesterol and can lower bad LDL cholesterol.

There’s evidence that higher blood levels of omega-3s are associated with lower risk of heart failure and fatal coronary disease, TODAY.com previously reported.

Sardines for bone health

Sardines and their bones are a rich source of calcium — just one can provides about 50% of your daily calcium needs, says Zumpano. Calcium helps support bone growth and development.

The vitamin D, magnesium and phosphorus in sardines also support the building of strong bones, says Zumpano.

Sardines for brain health

The brain health benefits of sardines are impressive, says Largeman-Roth. Sardines provide nutrients during pregnancy and breastfeeding — including omega-3s, iron and choline — which support a child’s brain development, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Studies have shown that omega-3s are linked with memory, wellbeing and blood flow in the brain, says Largeman-Roth.

“DHA (an omega-3 fatty acid) makes up 40% of the fatty acids in the brain,” Largeman-Roth adds. There's evidence that DHA can help lower cognitive decline, says Zumpano.

Omega-3s are also associated with better mental health and studies have shown they may be beneficial for depression and anxiety, TODAY.com previously reported.

Sardines for skin

Sardines provide many nutrients that play an important role in skin health, the experts note.

There’s evidence that omega-3s may help fight inflammation throughout the body. "Omega-3s are promising for skin conditions like psoriasis, dermatitis and other inflammatory conditions," says Largeman-Roth.

Sardines and other fatty fish are a staple of the Mediterranean diet, which has been shown to have anti-inflammatory and skin-boosting effects, TODAY.com previously reported.

Risks associated with canned sardines

Sardines are generally safe for most people to consume, except for those who have allergies or sensitivities to fish, the experts note. Always talk to your doctor if you have concerns.

Nearly all fish contains trace amounts of mercury from the water, which gets absorbed by fish when they feed, per the FDA. At certain levels, mercury can be toxic to adults or harmful to pregnant women and young children.

Fortunately, sardines are one of the fish with the lowest levels of mercury. They're considered a “best choice” fish by the FDA, and are safe for pregnant women and children.

The only other concern with canned sardines is the salt, as some varieties are high in sodium. "This will only pose a problem for those who need to limit sodium (for) kidney disease, high blood pressure or history of stroke," says Zumpano.

Adults should limit sodium intake to 2,300 milligrams per day, per the Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

Is it safe to eat sardines every day?

Eating fish like sardines is an important part of a healthy diet, but as with any food, moderation is key. The FDA recommends eating two to three servings of sardines per week.

“It’s smart to vary your seafood sources instead of eating the same type each week,” says Largeman-Roth.

Are sardines better for you than tuna?

Canned sardines are often a healthier choice than canned tuna, the experts note. While both are high in protein, sardines are more nutrient-dense. Sardines have a higher combined omega-3 (DHA and EPA) content than tuna fish, says Largeman-Roth.

Sardines are also lower in mercury than tuna. The mean mercury concentration of sardines is 0.013 parts per million, per the FDA, compared to canned light tuna at 0.12 parts per million and albacore tuna at 0.35 parts per million. Certain types of tuna, like bigeye, are even higher in mercury, says Largeman-Roth.

If the skin and bones in canned sardines are the only things stopping you, there are boneless and skinless sardine varieties available.

Are sardines healthy for dogs?

On TikTok, canned sardines have also become a trendy snack and meal topping for dogs. But are they safe for canines?

Dogs can eat canned sardines, which provide protein, omega-3 fatty acids and other important nutrients, Dr. Lisa Lippman, veterinarian and director of virtual medicine at Bond Vet, tells TODAY.com. Just like they do in humans, these can help support a dog's heart, bone and brain health.

"I look at sardines as a treat, and treats should be no more than 10% of your dog's caloric intake," says Lippman. Sardines are already an oily fish, and the oil they’re packed in could cause stomach upset for some dogs.

Opt for canned sardines that are packed in water and have a lower sodium content, and try to only feed them to your dog a few times a week, says Lippman.

What are the healthiest type of sardines?

There are many canned sardine varieties. They may come packed in water, olive oil, vegetable oil or tomato sauce.

"All of them provide health benefits, but look for sardines packed in extra virgin olive oil or a combination of EVOO and other natural ingredients, like preserved lemon," says Largeman-Roth.

Extra virgin olive oil is a monounsaturated fat, which provides another boost of omega-3, says Zumpano, though the oil in sardines is typically drained before eating.

The experts also recommend choosing BPA-free cans and sardines that are wild-caught. "Wild fish tend to have less fat and better flavor, wider variety of nutrients," says Zumpano.

You can enjoy sardines on their own straight from the can or add them to salads and pasta for a filling, nutritious meal.