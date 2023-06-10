Amy Schumer details Ozempic side effects, says she felt too sick to play with son

Amy Schumer is not holding back her criticism of other celebrities who she says are lying about how they have recently lost weight.

Schumer appeared on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" in an episode that aired on June 8.

Cohen told the actor he is currently "obsessed" watching red carpets and "looking at everyone is on Ozempic" and asked for her thoughts.

Ozempic is a prescription medication to treat Type 2 diabetes that has recently captured public attention as it can also be prescribed for the off-label use of promoting weight loss. Though the brand-name Ozempic has become somewhat of a catchall term in pop culture, the drug name is semaglutide. It's in a class of drugs called GLP-1 receptor agonists and works by mimicking a natural hormone the body releases when a person eats food, reducing hunger and cravings.

In her interview with Cohen, Schumer said she had tried the drug "like a year ago" but hadn't been able to cope with the side effects.

"I was one of the people that felt like sick, I couldn't like play with my son," she said, adding she was "so skinny" but felt so ill that she couldn't throw a ball with her son.

"You're like, 'OK this isn't livable for me,' but I immediately invested because I'm like, 'Everyone and their mom is going to try it,'" she said.

She went on to call out other celebrities — though none by name — who she says have recently slimmed down without crediting the drug.

"Everybody (is) lying, everyone's like, 'Oh, smaller portions,' like shut the f--- up, you're on Ozempic or one of those things," she said. "Just be real with the people."

Schumer went on to say that she's always tried to keep it real with her fans when it comes to her weight.

"When I got lipo, I was like, 'I got lipo, OK?'" she said, referencing how earlier in 2022, she'd opened up on both social media and TODAY's Hoda Kotb's podcast about her liposuction experience.

She said in a March 2022 episode of "“Making Space with Hoda Kotb” podcast that she just "can't lie about myself."

“I just can’t do it. I can’t be like, ‘Yeah, crunches. And I’ve just been eating smoked salmon,’ you know? So I had to be real," she said at the time.

“And then I was feeling bad because it’s, like, such a privilege thing,” she continued. “And I’m like, ‘Well, you know, people with money, they also drive nice cars’ … So, my ‘nice car’ is that I had, you know … a liter of fat sucked out of my belly.”

Schumer has said previously that she got liposuction after having surgery in September 2021 to remove her uterus and appendix as a result of endometriosis.

Schumer has also been open about other elective procedures she has had done.

In late 2021, she said she'd had dermal fillers in her cheeks removed because she didn’t like how they looked. In April 2021, she said she'd had a non-invasive cosmetic procedure called CoolSculpting on her chin.