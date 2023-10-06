TODAY contributor Ally Love is joining the 3rd Hour of TODAY to kick off her Boss October Challenge — and she wants you to join her! The Peloton instructor is challenging you to end 2023 strong by committing to three health goals: giving something up that's holding you back, adding in something in that's physically hard and being kind to yourself. Don't wait until 2024 to put yourself first. Get started now by downloading the worksheet below and writing down your three new habits. Ally will be on the show each week to check in on your progress — and you can follow the Start TODAY Instagram account for her tips, tricks and motivation all month long. Who's ready to be boss? Click here to download and print your Boss October plan.