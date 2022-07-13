Why Al Roker wants you to stop using the word ‘only’

Al Roker is serving up a dose of inspiration for participants of TODAY's 31-day walking challenge.

The TODAY anchor and weatherman has been clocking in plenty of miles over the past two weeks, and he's kept his Facebook followers updated on his progress the whole time.

This week, Al shared a motivational video where he encouraged his fellow walkers to cut themselves a little bit of slack.

“I hope you were able to get some steps,” he started off the video. “And if you didn’t, don’t feel bad about it.”

Al went on to explain that everyone needs to go at their own pace, and we all need to be a little bit nicer to ourselves.

“So many of you on our Facebook page were talking about, ‘Oh you only did this, you only did that,’” he said. “The fact is, you got it done, you made it happen, and that’s what counts.”

Al's followers seemed to appreciate his realistic attitude and thanked him in the comments section.

“Keep up the good work! AL, thank you for motivating me to walk everyday,” one wrote. Another commented, “Thanks so much Al for all your support and inspiration.”

In the same post, the TODAY weatherman also added in a fun walking tip to help supercharge any walk.

"Tip of the day from my Today Show New York Road Runners (NYRR) coach Ben Delaney. Make sure you walk upright, even uphill. You get more power and better breathing. Go!" he wrote.

We all know that music helps fuel your workout, and Al recently compiled a playlist for each week of the walking challenge to help participants reach their personal goals.

Last month, the 67-year-old also revealed that he has lost around 45 pounds in the last several months by reducing his carbohydrate intake and going on a daily walk.

