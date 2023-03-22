Welcome to Start TODAY. Sign up for our free Start TODAY newsletter to receive daily workouts and inspiration sent to your inbox. Then, join us on the Start TODAY Facebook group for tips and motivation, to connect with others following the plan — and to get real-time advice from trainer Stephanie Mansour!

TODAY weatherman and walking enthusiast Al Roker has been inspiring people around America to start walking more for years. Due to some recent health issues, Al had to ease up on his walking routine.

But now that Al is back on track health-wise, he's re-upped his walking routine. On March 21, he posted on Instagram sharing that it was the first day in a while that he's felt really good about his walking routine.

"Before my left knee went south, a 10k+ step day was no big deal," Al posted. "Today was the first day, I felt good walking this much." Thousands of people have like the post and hundreds of people sent their congratulations in the comments. And that's not even counting the 150,000 people in the Start TODAY Walking Challenge Facebook Group that are cheering him on!

Al had a knee replacement 22 years ago, and recently he's had some scary health complications. First, Al was sick with COVID in September 2022. Then, America's favorite weatherman was hospitalized again in November for blood clots in his legs and lungs and had his gallbladder removed.

When Al was finally able to return to the TODAY show after a weeks-long absence, he credited his recovery to his fitness habits. “My doctor said the physical condition I was in because of the walking — because of the cardio — that probably helped save my life,” he said on TODAY in January.

"As long as you’re doing something — that makes a big difference," Al told TODAY.com Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Al has been transparent about his own struggles as a way to help others combat their own. “Whatever you do to start moving, to start getting up and doing stuff — it doesn’t matter how much or how little as long as you’re doing something — that makes a big difference," Al said.

Al's positivity — even in the face of setbacks — is legendary. His advice to anyone who wants to start walking but doesn't feel like it? “Talk to yourself,” he told TODAY.com in April 2022. “How are you going to feel not going out to walk compared to how good you’ll feel after getting out there?”

Al also shared on Instagram what's next in his health journey. "The knee replacement of this 22 year old knee replacement is just around the corner," he wrote.

When Al hit his 200-day walking streak in August of 2022, he told TODAY.com that one of the most important things he he has done to stay motivated is remove the word "only" from his vocabulary.

“Stop using the word only. So many of you on our (Start TODAY) Facebook page were talking about, ‘Oh, you only did this, you only did that,’” he said. “The fact is, you got it done, you made it happen, and that’s what counts.”

We celebrate Al's 11,184 step day and look forward to the multitude of ways he continues to inspire us!