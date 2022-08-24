For most teenagers across America, it’s back-to-school season. But for tennis champion Emma Raducanu, the end of summer means only one thing: defending her title at the U.S. Open, taking place this month. The Canadian-born, London-raised 19-year-old phenom made history last year when she became the first British person to win the tournament in more than half a century.

Needless to say, Raducanu has set quite a high bar for herself as she heads into this year's U.S. Open. In an interview with TODAY, the athlete shared how she's preparing and her tips for approaching life's challenges in a healthy way.

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain on serve against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during her second round match on day 5 of the Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center on Aug. 17, 2022 in Mason, Ohio. Robert Prange / Getty Images

To improve your fitness, go back to the beginning

Raducanu said she's had a challenging year since her triumph in 2021. Various injuries and issues prevented her from being consistent in her training, sending her back to square one. In July, she posted a montage of herself putting in the work "step by step."

“When I posted that video, it was literally the first time in the last year (that) I’d done a proper little chunk of training, so I was really, really happy to be starting that," she told TODAY. "Because I honestly hadn’t done much, I just needed to start at the beginning and build my foundation up again. It’s so important to have a good foundation in everything, and after that, you can add complications and throw some more interesting things in."

For Raducanu, this includes working on her strength and agility with drills on the court, as well as weight-lifting and core work in the gym.

Integrate healthy habits into your routine

Raducanu is no stranger to a sweaty selfie, and hydration is top of mind at all times.

"Being on court, I’m sweating so much that staying hydrated is important to me," said Raducanu, who's been a brand ambassador for Evian since January. "It’s so good for mental clarity and to feel energetic. Otherwise you feel sluggish. And I know it improves my mood, as well."

When it comes to food, Raducanu adores sushi. "I could have it all the time," she said. "When I travel it’s one of my go-tos. But as a snack I’ve recently gotten really into fresh coconut water. I love it. And it’s ironic because I always hated coconut. It’s the one thing I would not have. And now I just love coconut water." Smoothie bowls and energy balls also fuel her for those long hours of training.

If you're struggling with motivation, try picturing the payoff

We all have days when we don't feel like working out. Luckily, Raducanu shared her best trick for staying motivated.

“I think about how good I feel afterward," she said. "For me, nothing beats the satisfaction of a really big training day and feeling really proud of yourself, knowing you’ve pushed yourself to the max. Right now, I’ve been doing so much work that sometimes I feel completely uncoordinated toward the end of it, but I know I’ve pushed myself to that stage, and I accept that once I freshen up, I’ll be a lot better. The feeling afterward is what keeps me going.”

Consistent training pays off, whether you're a Grand Slam champion or a member of TODAY's Start TODAY walking group. Even with her ambitious goals, Raducanu admitted, “Every time I get into the gym, it’s a win.”

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain reacts to defeating Serena Williams in her first round match on day 4 of the Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center on Aug. 16, 2022 in Mason, Ohio. Robert Prange / Getty Images

Embrace challenges and take pride in how far you've come

OK, so we can't all beat Serena Williams at her own game, which Raducanu recently did in Cincinnati. But we can all learn a thing or two from this teenager's fearless attitude.

"Obviously playing Serena Williams and (Victoria) Azarenka, who are both amazing champions, was a really good bit of a confidence boost for me," Raducanu laughed. "But I think this year has taught me a lot. I haven’t had the easiest year. It’s been pretty tough because I’ve had a very stop-start season, and tennis-wise I’ve been figuring some things out. Now, I approach things a bit differently. I’m not as afraid to make a mistake."

Finding confidence in herself, Raducanu said, is serving her well. "It seems to be working right now."