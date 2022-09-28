Peloton’s Jess Sims shares 3 workouts that will help you burn calories and get stronger 

Ready to take your workout routine to the next level? In honor of National Women’s Fitness Day, Peloton instructor Jess Sims is sharing three workouts that push you to tap into your inner strength. The best part? Each of these workouts can be easily modified depending on how intense you want your sweat session to be.

15-Minute AMRAP (As Many Rounds As Possible)

What is it?

This 15-minute workout involves three different moves. Over the course of 15 minutes, you'll do six reps of each move. If you have time left over, repeat the moves.

How to modify the workout

Jess likes to use 15 pound weights for this workout, but you can always use lighter or heavier weights, depending on your comfort level and how much you want to challenge yourself.

What are the three moves?

Renegade rows:

This particular move is a full-body exercise that engages core muscles like obliques, arm muscles like triceps and back muscles like rhomboids. You can alter the move by scaling to your knees.

First, get into a plank position with your back and legs in a straight line. Row your weights one at a time while keeping your hips stable.

Squat thrust:

Squat thrusts can infuse some cardio into your workout routine and increase your heart rate. This move involves a bit of jumping, but you can walk it out instead if jumping doesn't feel great on your knees.

Begin by bending your knees and drop into a squat position. Now fall forward and place your hands on the ground into a push-up position. Throw your feet back and fall forward into a push-up position.

Curtsy lunges:

This move is great for building lower body strength and stability! To modify it a bit, lose the weights.

Start by holding your weights and move your right foot backwards. Next, cross your right leg behind your left leg. Hinge your left knee directly over your left foot and your right knee under your hip, then lower yourself down towards the floor.

10-Minute Core EMOM (Every Minute On The Minute)

What is it?

According to Sims, you only really need 5-10 minutes to sneak in an effective core workout. The Peloton instructor loves to incorporate this workout, which stands for "every minute on the minute," into her classes. It only takes 10 minutes and involves two moves.

What are the two moves?

Oblique tuck ups (right and left):

Want to build muscle across your entire body? Tuck ups are great for that! They target your core, particularly your obliques, upper/lower abs and rectus abdominis. If you want to modify this move, you can use your opposing arm to support your upper body.

Laying on your side with your legs at an angle, use your core to bring your knees close to your chest.

Shoulder taps:

Shoulder taps can strengthen your core, arms, glutes and shoulders. You can modify the move by scaling to your knees.

Start in a high-plank position on your mat, with your shoulders stacked over your wrists. To stabilize your body, engage your core as you lift your right hand off the ground and touch your left shoulder. Repeat this move with your left hand and make sure to keep your hips stable.

5-Minute Play 55

What is it?

By the end of this five-minute workout, you will do 55 reps total. The workout is made up of the following moves: 10 push ups and one squat/ nine push ups and two squats/eight push ups and three squats. Repeat this rhythm, counting until you get to one push up and 10 squats.

What are the two moves?

Push ups:

This full-body workout targets your core, pectoral muscles, triceps and anterior deltoids. To modify the move, scale to your knees.

Raise and lower your body using your arms.

Squats:

Stand with your feet shoulder width apart and your hips, knees and toes facing forward. Bend your knees and extend your hips backward (as if you are about to sit back in a chair). Meanwhile, make sure to keep your knees behind your toes and your weight in your heels. Rise back up and repeat.

