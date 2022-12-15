3 no-recipe recipes from a personal trainer

When you’re on a fitness journey, figuring out what to eat can be daunting. The number of diets and meal plans out there is mind-boggling and some of them don’t seem, well, fun. Stephanie Mansour, a personal trainer and TODAY fitness contributor, doesn’t think food has to be boring to be healthy. Mansour tells us what she looks for in a meal and gives us some of her favorite no-recipe recipes.

“I’d like to think of food as fuel, but also as enjoyment,” Mansour tells TODAY. “I don’t want your fuel to feel boring or bland. I want your fuel to excite you!” In other words, even for a trainer, food can be both fuel and fun.

So what does Mansour look for in an easy and healthy recipe? “I personally look for protein with at least one fruit or one veggie,” she says. After that, it’s eaters choice, Mansour explains. She thinks it’s important for people to feel like they get to make choices about their meals instead of following a recipe to a T.

When Mansour is cooking, she starts with a basic idea of what she’s making and then asks herself a few questions: “Do I want to add in a fat? Do I want to add in a carb? What am I in the mood for? Maybe I want to add in more vegetables.”

Mansour wants you to feel empowered to switch ingredients around according to your preferences — and what you have on hand. If, for example, a smoothie recipe calls for strawberries but you prefer blackberries, use them!

Mansour loves to use no-recipe recipes — aka outlines of meals that give you the “bones” of what you’re making but also allow you to switch things up. Here are some of her favorites.

Greek Chicken Bowls Courtesy Stephanie Mansour

Greek Chicken Bowls

This was one of the first meals that Mansour’s fiancé (who’s Greek!) cooked for her, and it’s become one of her favorite dinners of all time!

For the chicken:

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast

1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

3 cloves garlic, smashed

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Extra-virgin olive oil, for cooking

For the cucumber tomato salad:

1 cucumber, sliced

1 pint cherry tomatoes (or sliced tomatoes of your choice)

2 bell peppers, sliced (any colors)

1/2 cup red onion, peeled and thinly sliced

1/4 cup freshly squeeze lemon juice (about 2 lemons)

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 cup feta cheese

For Tzatziki sauce:

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon fresh dill

Preparation:

Add diced chicken, lemon juice, garlic, salt and pepper in a gallon-sized Ziploc bag. Seal the bag and shake to coat the chicken. Marinate for at least 20 minutes or overnight. In a large skillet set over medium high heat, add olive oil. Remove the chicken from the marinade and add to the skillet, cooking for 3 to 4 minutes. Flip and continue to cook for an additional 3 for 4 minutes. You can also cook the pieces in an air fryer for 11 minutes at 425 F for less mess. Remove from heat and let rest for 5 minutes before serving. While the chicken rests, make the salad: In a large bowl, add sliced cucumber, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, red onion, lemon juice, olive oil and feta cheese and toss to combine. In a separate bowl, whisk together Greek yogurt, lemon juice, garlic, dill, salt and pepper until combined. Divide the salad among 4 bowls and top with chicken and tzatziki sauce.

Egg Roll in a Bowl Courtesy Stephanie Mansour

Egg Roll in a Bowl

Craving an egg roll but trying to cut down on carbs? You won’t miss them with this recipe! It’s full of nutrient-dense veggies and protein-packed ground turkey. This is a staple in Mansour’s winter diet — and her little niece, Emily, loves it too!

Ingredients:

Extra-virgin olive oil, for cooking

1 pound ground turkey

1 yellow onion, finely diced

5 cloves garlic, finely minced

1 green bell pepper, finely diced

1 bag broccoli slaw

1 bunch Swiss chard, finely sliced

4 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 teaspoon pink Himalayan sea salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon garlic powder

4 tablespoon sesame seeds

1 bunch fresh cilantro, chopped

Preparation:

In a large skillet set over low heat, add olive oil, ground turkey, onion and garlic. Cook on low until the meat is cooked and the onions are translucent, about 8 to 10 minutes. Add bell pepper, broccoli slaw, Swiss chard, rice vinegar, salt, pepper, red pepper flakes and garlic powder. Turn the heat up to medium and cook for 10 minutes, uncovered, stirring occasionally. Divide into 4 bowls and garnish with sesame seeds and cilantro.

Messy Taco Peppers Courtesy Stephanie Mansour

Messy Turkey Taco Peppers

I love Mexican food and this warm, cozy take on tacos is a weekly staple in my house.

Ingredients:

1 pound cooked turkey taco meat

3 bell peppers, halved, with seeds removed

Optional: 2 tablespoons shredded cheese, such as Monterey Jack

1 jalapeño pepper, diced

1 bunch fresh cilantro

3 tablespoon store-bought or homemade salsa

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 400 F. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and add bell peppers. Bake for 20 minutes. Fill each pepper with taco meat and shredded cheese, if using, and bake for an additional 10 minutes. Top each pepper with diced jalapeño, cilantro and salsa.

When it comes to fitness, Mansour thinks that exercise and food are equal in importance. These no-recipe recipes may not make the working out part any easier, but they will make meal time more exciting.